"You've never quite had the same overwhelming confidence and drip as me, but you're learning, and that's okay," Cole joked of his twin brother Dylan Sprouse

Dylan and Cole Sprouse Wish Each Other Happy Birthday with Hilarious Instagram Tributes

Happy Birthday Dylan and Cole Sprouse!

The famous twin celebrated each other's 28th birthday on Instagram Tuesday with hilarious and sweet tributes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to @DylanSprouse, you've never quite had the same overwhelming confidence and drip as me, but you're learning, and that's okay," the Riverdale star said of his brother alongside a sweet throwback photo of the twin duo as children, which showed them dressed in fur coats while holding guitars.

"This is a cursed photo from our youth, and a brief reminder that you and I have been hustling and exploiting every possible avenue of this industry since we were 8 months old," Cole continued.

"Lots of trial and error in success, love you very much," he added.

As for Dylan's post, he shared a photo of his and Cole's birthday cake, which was adorned with a photo of their faces photoshopped on to dancing animals.

"Happy birthday to the Tommy to my Timmy or the Timmy to my Tommy," Dylan began.

"All that is important is we say the same thing with a slight delay and whether we short the stalk market. To almost 30," Dylan added.

Dylan's girlfriend Barbara Palvin also gave him a special birthday shoutout on her Instagram Story with a series of photos.

Image zoom Dylan Sprouse Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Image zoom Cole Sprouse Barbara Palvin/Instagram

In the first shot, Palvin, 26, added a green heart emoji over a snap of Dylan on a hiking trail. In the second post, the model wrote "cutest baby" underneath a photo of Dylan smiling with his eyes closed.

Palvin continued to rave over her beau, writing "SEXIEST MAN" over a snap of him looking into the camera.

"And the BIGGEST CLOWN," Palvin continued in the next photo of Dylan making a silly face, adding "Happy Birthday" to the last photo.

Palvin also wished Cole a happy birthday, sharing a funny photo of the actor holding two toy dogs.

Image zoom Dylan and Cole Sprouse Frazer Harrison/Getty

Palvin and Dylan celebrated their 2-year anniversary in June.

"A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two year anniversary," Dylan captioned a sweet selfie of the couple posing at Olmstead Point — with a view of the mountains in the background.

"Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods," he joked.