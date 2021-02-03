Dylan Barbour Walks Back Criticism of Bachelor Franchise, Says His Experience Was 'Very Positive'

The 26-year-old raised eyebrows over the weekend with a series of tweets calling to "Cancel ABC and The Bachelor"

Dylan Barbour is walking back his criticism of the Bachelor franchise.

"This past weekend, I got into the discussion of being in the public eye and its effects on mental health," Barbour said. "I've seen a lot of people thrust into this level of notoriety, and with it comes immense scrutiny. And those same friends have had their mental health suffer tremendously from it. I felt the need to speak out as I've been one of the lucky ones to have a great experience from this transition, but with that said, I believe the way the message was delivered was wrong."

He continued, "I'm appreciative of the franchise and the platform given to me, and that was not reflected. I've really only had very positive experiences with the producers and network. Moving forward, I'll speak only from personal experience and continue to be an ally and support system to those who need it."

The 26-year-old raised eyebrows on Saturday when he tweeted, "Cancel ABC and The Bachelor. Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry mom got me riled up."

When a Twitter user asked who "got the most screwed over by production" on his season of The Bachelorette, Barbour responded "Jed," referring to Jed Wyatt.

Another fan followed up, asking "Are you saying he didn't cheat on hannah?" to which Barbour said "Yes."

Wyatt, 27, was awarded the final rose on season 15 of the show and was engaged to Hannah Brown for short period of time before the couple called things off after PEOPLE reported Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend when he came on the show.

Following Barbour's Twitter comments, Wyatt addressed his followers on Instagram, saying "it was really cool" that Barbour had spoken out and that he "never" cheated on Brown.

"It was really cool that this got brought to light by Dylan.... But the facts are this, that yes, I was highly manipulated and from it deeply mentally affected from the show," Wyatt said on his Instagram Story Sunday. "And two, no, I never cheated, ever, on Haley or Hannah."

The musician followed up his comments by promising to give more details on the situation during a Feb. 2 episode of his podcast Jed Talks, but the episode has still not been released.

In other tweets, Barbour — who went on to compete on Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged to former Bachelor contestant Hannah Godwin — gave some hints about how production worked (like knowing names during the rose ceremony) and also said, "It's easy to make a bad person look worse, it's hard to make a good person look bad."