Dwyane Wade Says His AGT Golden Buzzer Winner 'Blew My Mind' with 'Jaw-Dropping' Act

Dwyane Wade has given his America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer to V.Unbeatable Dance Crew!

The retired NBA star, 37, bestowed the honor to the hip-hop dance group from Mumbai, India, on the second of four Judge Cuts episodes.

“As an athlete, I understand the importance of practice and discipline, as well as the sacrifices it takes to pursue your dreams,” Wade tells PEOPLE about the acrobatic troupe, which ranges in ages 12-27.

“Those kids blew my mind with their thrilling and jaw-dropping performance. They tugged at my heart too with their inspiring and emotional story,” Wade says. “I know America will be rooting for them.”

The former Miami Heat baller adds, “I hope my Golden Buzzer moment inspires others to never give up on their dreams.”

Before their performance, V.Unbeatable revealed that they have been dedicating their AGT performances to a former member named Vikas, who was paralyzed and died following an incident in a rehearsal years ago. “His dream was to be on a stage like this so, yes, we are doing all this for him,” one member told judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union, who is married to Wade.

The 29 members took the stage by storm with their flips and choreography that made all the judges, including Wade, make audible gasps and shocked reactions.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Raves About ‘Incredible’ Wife Gabrielle Union as He Joins AGT as Guest Judge

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

“My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven’t felt before,” Wade said after his wife placed her hand on his chest to feel his heartbeat.

“As a former athlete … I know the practice and sacrifice it takes,” he said before pushing the Golden Buzzer.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union ‘Bawled’ After Giving AGT Golden Buzzer to 22-Year-Old Blind Singer with Autism

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

“It was so much power, obviously the riskiness. Some people are just dance crews and some people are just acrobats. You have the combination of both. You should be very, very proud,” Hough told the dance group.

“To see your enthusiasm and really taking it in that you’re on the America’s Got Talent stage, these are times that we need each other because trust me, we need you and hopefully we can do something in return back to you,” Cowell said.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Shares Clip of Daughter Kaavia, 8 Months, Expertly Swimming with Her Head Underwater

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

Wade recently told PEOPLE about the joys of working with his wife Union on the show.

“Joining my wife as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent was such an incredible experience,” he said. “Watching her change people’s lives and make dreams come true was very special.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.