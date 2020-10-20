So far this season, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley have been eliminated

Dancing with the Stars : Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Is Eliminated from Season 29

Vernon Davis has failed to make the Top 10 on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday's live episode of the ABC reality dance competition series, Davis was eliminated with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd. They were in the bottom two alongside Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart.

The former NFL star, 36, and Murgatroyd scored a 21 out of 30 for their cha-cha, which was dedicated to his late grandfather, to "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang.

Judge Derek Hough chose to save Weir and Stewart while Carrie Ann Inaba chose to save Davis and Murgatroyd. For the final choice, Bruno Tonioli saved Weir and Stewart.

So far this season, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley have been eliminated.

Before what would end up being his final performance of the season, Davis, who officially retired from the NFL in February, spoke about nearly being eliminated the week prior. "Last week I was in the bottom two. The only thing I could think of was 'What if I'm done? This is my last dance,' " he recalled of being the bottom two in week 5 opposite actor Jesse Metcalfe and his partner Sharna Burgess.

But after his week 6 dance, the judges were critical of his moves. While Tonioli complimented Davis' colorful suit, Inaba said "there were a lot of mistakes," foreshadowing that his scores "would not be that great." And Hough told Davis: "I would give you a 10 for joy every single time, there's just a beauty about you that exudes. However, from a technical standpoint, it's a cardinal sin in cha-cha with heel leads."

Moving forward in the competition are Olympic figure skater Weir and first-time pro Stewart, who danced the salsa, which he dedicated to his three best friends, to "On the Floor" by Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull, earning a 22 out of a 30.

Also, Catfish star Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson scored a 26 out of 30 for their jazz routine, in honor of his family, to "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

At the top of the leaderboard's four-way tie were Cheer's Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy, who received a 27 out of 30 for their rumba to "Have I Told You Lately" by Rod Stewart, a dance dedicated to her husband Chris.

Meanwhile, actress Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, who danced the cha-cha to "Say So" by Dojo Cat feat. Nicki Minaj, had a bit of a fumble during their performance, thus earning an 18 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach scored a 24 out of 30 for their Viennese waltz to "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw, whom Nelly previously collaborated with on their hit "Over and Over."

Image zoom Eric McCandless/Instagram

And three of the stars earned their highest scores yet. The Real co-host Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong danced the rumba, which she dedicated to her family, to "You Gotta Be" by Des'ree, earning her first 9 for a total of 25 out of 30.

Also, Backstreet Boys band member AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke earned their first set of 9s for a total of 27 out of 30 for their samba to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko scored a 24 out of 30 for their contemporary, which was in honor of her late parents, to "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

Closing out the night were Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, who performed the samba to "Sorry" by Justin Bieber and received a 27 out of 30. Last but not least, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado and Sasha Farber danced the Viennese waltz to "She's Always a Woman" by Billy Joel and received a 27 out of 30.

Next week, the remaining contestants will compete on the show's Halloween-themed Villains Night.