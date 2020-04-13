DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary (in Bed with Cake!)

Happy anniversary, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson!

On Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pros celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and to mark the one-year milestone, Chmerkovskiy shared a sweet rhyme and photo of the couple to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Waking up to our 1-year anniversary like… I am so grateful that it’s you that I get to call my wife, that it’s you I get to wake up next to, that it’s you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too,” Chmerkovskiy wrote alongside a photo of himself and Johnson sitting in a bed and eating wedding cake.

“Rhyme aside, I love you dearly, lucky to have you and hold you near me. What a privilege I’ve been given, you’re gods gift that keeps on giving,” he continued about Johnson, who wore a wedding veil in the sweet bedroom snap.

The 34-year-old dancer added: “I love you. More than I love words that rhyme, more than music more than wine, go to the general and save some time. I love you more than humor, you inspire me to do more, to be true more, honestly I can’t imagine loving you more. But I will, celebrating you daily, you bring something powerful out of me like dairy. I will love you from now till eternity.”

RELATED: All of the Dreamy Photos from Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s Wedding

“Happy Anniversary you two,” commented fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold. “Love you both!”

Johnson also marked the special occasion by sharing a PEOPLE TV Instagram post, which commemorated the couple’s wedding, to her Instagram Story.

RELATED: Why Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd Have a Pact to Get Pregnant at the Same Time

The two also celebrated Johnson’s 26th birthday over the weekend.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. You are perfect,” Chmerkovskiy wrote beside a photo of Johnson.

The pair tied the knot last year in a romantic ceremony overlooking the ocean at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. Their ceremony was filled with friends and family along with an epic DWTS reunion. Chmerkovskiy proposed to Johnson in Venice, Italy in June 2018.