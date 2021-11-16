JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots will compete for the mirrorball trophy in next week's Dancing with the Stars finale

It's almost time to crown a new champion on Dancing with the Stars!

In another double elimination, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and actress Melora Hardin were sent home following Monday's semifinal round of competition, leaving the remaining four contestants — JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots — still in the running to win the mirrorball trophy in next week's season 30 finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prior to saying goodbye to Lee, 18, and Hardin, 54, the celebrities battled on the ballroom floor to secure their spot in the finals. Each pairing delivered two routines throughout the night, including a redemption dance based on a style they struggled to perform earlier in the season.

Sasha Farber and Suni Lee DWTS Credit: (ABC/Christopher Willard)

The Office alum and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev were mentored by judge Len Goodman for their redemption rumba to "I Don't Want to Wait" by Paula Cole, which scored 36 out of 40. The pair's second routine was a contemporary dance to "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons, which also earned 36 out of 40.

Rigsby, 34, and pro partner Cheryl Burke were mentored by judge Bruno Tonioli for their redemption salsa to "Danza Kuduro" by Don Omar and Lucenzo, which scored 35 out of 40. For their second dance, the pair performed an Argentine tango to "La Cumparsita" by Forever Tango for 36 out of 40.

Lee and pro partner Sasha Farber were mentored by judge Carrie Ann Inaba for their redemption foxtrot to "Haven't Met You Yet" by Michael Bublé, which scored 37 out of 40. The duo later performed a contemporary dance to "Gravity" by Sara Bareilles for 38 out of 40.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson DWTS Credit: (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Siwa, 18, and pro partner Jenna Johnson were also mentored by Goodman, 77, for their redemption Argentine tango to "Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)" by Gotan Project, which scored a perfect 40 out of 40. Later, the duo performed a contemporary dance — which was dedicated to the pop star's late grandfather — to "Before You Go (Piano Version)" by Lewis Capaldi for another 40 out of 40.

RELATED VIDEO: Val Chmerkovskiy 'Probably' Won't Return to Dancing with the Stars Next Season: 'I Have No Regrets'

Shumpert, 31, and pro partner Daniella Karagach were mentored by judge Derek Hough for their redemption tango to "Telephone" by Martynas, which scored 37 out of 40. For their second dance, the pair performed a jazz to "Dark Fantasy" by Kanye West — and also featuring the NBA star's wife, singer Teyana Taylor — for 38 out of 40.

Kloots, 39, and pro partner Alan Bersten were also mentored by Goodman for their redemption tango to "Titanium" by David Guetta, which scored 39 out of 40. The duo later closed out the show with an emotional contemporary dance to "Live Your Life" by Kloots' late husband Nick Cordero for a perfect 40 out of 40.