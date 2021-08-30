"I wish her the best," Simone Biles tells PEOPLE about Sunisa Lee competing on the upcoming 30th season of Dancing with the Stars

Simone Biles Says 'America Will Fall in Love' with Suni Lee on DWTS: 'She'll Do Really Well'

Simone Biles is ready to cheer on Sunisa Lee as her former Olympics gymnastics teammate gets ready to compete in a completely different apparatus: Dancing with the Stars.

Last week, Lee was confirmed as a contestant on the upcoming 30th season of the ABC dance competition show. And after competing herself during season 24, Biles tells PEOPLE she believes Lee has what it takes to bring home the mirrorball trophy.

"I think she'll do really well," Biles, 24, says. "I think America will fall in love with her because she has such an inspiring story."

Lee, the first-ever Hmong American Olympic gymnast, won the women's gymnastics individual all-around on July 29, days after Lee, Biles and their teammates Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum secured silver in the team all-around.

But with busy post-Olympics schedules, including freshman year of college at Auburn University for Lee, Biles tells PEOPLE that she has yet to offer DWTS advice to her friend.

Biles, who also competed on the show after the Olympics, placed fourth with her pro partner Sasha Farber on season 24. (Farber even helped Biles upgrade her floor routine choreography for the 2021 gymnastics season by adding elements of salsa and samba.)

"I wish her the best, we're definitely going to be watching her as we tour," Biles says, referring to her Gold Over America tour, which will see the athlete travel across the U.S. with several gymnasts including Chiles and McCallum.

Sunisa Lee Sunisa Lee | Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Lee is the latest decorated gymnast to join DWTS. Along with Lee and Biles, Aly Raisman, Shawn Johnson East, Mary Lou Retton, Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin have all competed for the mirrorball trophy.

Johnson East won season 8 and Hernandez won season 23.