Dancing with the Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Says She Only Keeps in Touch with 'Some' Past Partners

Sharna Burgess may have formed an especially close bond with one of her recent Dancing with the Stars partners, Bonner Bolton — but that’s not always the case.

The pro dancer, 33, admitted that she doesn’t keep in touch with all of her past celebrity partners after their time on the show ends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Some, not all,” Burgess said during an Instagram Q&A, according to Closer Weekly. “Go on…guess who I DON’T speak to.”

Jason Kempin/Getty

Burgess joined the dance competition show in 2011 at the start of season 16. Since becoming a DWTS pro, she’s been paired with Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, comedian Andy Dick, Army vet Noah Galloway, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and more.

But for any fans worried that Burgess was referring to her most recent partner Bobby Bones, she quickly shut down the speculation.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

“He’s one of my favorite humans, a best friend, family, and a mentor for me,” she reportedly said during the Q&A. “I’m so invested in his happiness and success. I also know how much he just cringed reading this. He isn’t good at receiving love and praise…but he deserves it all the time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess on How DWTS Is ‘Like a 3-Month Marriage’

Burgess and Bones took home the coveted first place mirrorball trophy together in November. Despite having no dancing experience, the season 27 winner and radio host credited his partner for the big win.

“I had no experience. What I meant by not being good enough is that Sharna pushes me. I was never to the level, even when the show ended. She had professional athletes for like the last six or seven seasons, and then all of a sudden she gets Howdy Doody, who has never danced before,” he told PEOPLE. “I think for her that was a struggle at first. I didn’t know anything about dancing.”

RELATED: Sky Brown and JT Church Crowned Champions of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Last month, it was revealed that the ABC dancing competition series will be taking a hiatus and skipping a spring cycle. That means Bones will be holding onto his mirrorball trophy for a calendar year. (DWTS is expected to return to ABC’s lineup in the fall of 2019.)