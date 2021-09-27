PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of all the season 30 stars sharing their expectations and experiences so far on DWTS

Mel C Says 'All the Spice Girls Are So Excited' for Her to Be Competing on Season 30 of DWTS

The season 30 contestants of Dancing with the Stars are sharing why they signed on to compete and what they hope to get out of it.

Ahead of week 2's performances, PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of all the season 30 stars opening up about their expectations and experiences so far on DWTS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dancing with the Stars is something I've always wanted to do," shares Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, who is partnered with pro Gleb Savchenko.

"Mel B did an incredible job in 2007. She's so excited, all the Spice Girls are so excited because I know it's a wonderful experience," the singer, 47, says hoping to follow in her bandmate's footsteps.

MELANIE C, GLEB SAVCHENKO Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

Suni Lee also says she wants to "follow in the footsteps" of the many Olympians who danced before her, including gymnasts Simone Biles and Mary Lou Retton — both of whom were also danced with 18-year-old Lee's pro partner Sasha Farber.

And similar to Mel C, JoJo Siwa says DWTS was a bucket list goal as well.

"Being on Dancing with the Stars is a project that I've dreamed of being a part of for as long as I can remember. It's such an honor and such a cool experience that anybody who'd say no to this project is crazy," the Dance Moms alum and Nickelodeon star, 18, raves.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the eldest daughter of Lori Loughlin, also shares: "I'm really grateful to have this opportunity and also I'm so nervous. I hope I don't fall on my face during the live show, that's all I keep thinking about. I'm like, please remember your dance and don't fall on your face."

For others, DWTS could be an opportunity to show personal growth.

"What it means to me, especially for my daughter, is to show her that I have courage, to put myself out there and make my dreams come true. And to not be afraid," Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore shares.

"Yes, there's dance growth and everyone goes through that physical growth, and everyone grows abs all of a sudden," Bling Empire star Christine Chiu says. "But if you can measure your before and after where you were emotionally and mentally, and if you can see that expand, I think that's the most valuable takeaway."

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots echoes similar thoughts. "I don't think it's always necessarily the best dancer. I think it's more about your personal journey, and how you and your partner go through this experience together," she says of winning.

Watch the video above to hear Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Martin Kove, Matt James, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby and Jimmie Allen talk about their expectations and experiences so far on DWTS.