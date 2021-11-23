DWTS Season 30 Finalists React to Iman Shumpert's 'Thrilling' Win: 'He Deserves It'

Iman Shumpert made history on Monday's Dancing with the Stars finale as the first NBA player to win the Mirrorball Trophy

The Dancing with the Stars season 30 finalists are proud of winner Iman Shumpert.

After the finale on Monday night, the final group of celebrity dancers — JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots — caught up with reporters and reacted to the news.

Former Dance Moms star and Nickelodeon legacy Siwa, 18, came in second place with partner Jenna Johnson. The duo was vocal about their runners-up blues. When asked if they were disappointed with second place, Johnson spoke first, saying, "Yes, I'll be the honest one for us."

"Nobody likes to lose, nobody does," Siwa acknowledged. "But I would much rather get second than have gone home a week earlier. I'm very grateful for the things that I've won throughout being here. I've been making a joke now all night that since we're dressed like mirrorballs, [Jenna] is my personal take-home. It's been such a good time!"

JENNA JOHNSON, JOJO SIWA Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

Peloton instructor Rigsby, 34, who came in third place, applauded Shumpert for winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

"I was like, 'If I don't win, I want Iman to win,'" Rigsby said. "He's grown so much. He's challenged himself. He's just such a lovable guy. You watch him and you can't help but laugh or you can't help but smile. Sometimes laugh, but in the best way possible. He deserves it and we're so proud of him."

CHERYL BURKE, CODY RIGSBY Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby | Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

The point was echoed by Kloots, 39, who came in fourth place. "It was thrilling. So exciting. I think everybody was so happy for Iman and Daniella," said The Talk co-host. "They showed incredible transformation, which is what this show is about. And I mean, we were all rooting them on — I'm so happy for them. They worked so hard."

AMANDA KLOOTS, ALAN BERSTEN Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

Shumpert made history Monday night as the first NBA player to win the Mirrorball Trophy. He, alongside partner Daniella Karagach, concluded the season with a freestyle dance to "Lose Control/Bounce" by Missy Elliott ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop / DJ Clent.

The athlete shared gratitude for his coach and friend Karagach in the post-show conversation.