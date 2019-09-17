Dancing with the Stars Reveals Celebrity and Pro Pairings During Season 28 Premiere

Dancing with the Stars is back!

The long-running reality dance competition series returned to ABC on Monday night, when the show revealed its celebrity and pro partner pairings.

After the season 28 cast was announced on Good Morning Morning America in August, audiences had to wait until the show’s premiere to learn which professional dancers and celebrities would compete together.

The 12 stars competing in the ballroom this season are: The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook (who replaced supermodel mom Christie Brinkley after she got injured during rehearsals).

Here’s the full list of pairings that will be dancing in the ballroom:

Mary Wilson with Brandon Armstrong

Karamo Brown with Jenna Johnson

Hannah Brown with Alan Bersten

Sailor Brinkley-Cook with Val Chmerkovskiy

Lauren Alaina with Gleb Savchenko

James Van Der Beek with Emma Slater

Ray Lewis with Cheryl Burke

Kate Flannery with Pasha Pashkov

Ally Brooke with Sasha Farber

Lamar Odom with Peta Murgatroyd

Kel Mitchell with Witney Carson

Sean Spicer with Lindsay Arnold

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.