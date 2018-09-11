Dancing with the Stars: Disney Star Milo Manheim Will Be Season 27's Youngest Competitor

ABC just revealed another contestant from the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Milo Manheim, who rose to fame as the star of this year’s Disney Channel original movie Zombies, will be season 27’s youngest competitor at 17 years old. The announcement was made Tuesday on Good Morning America, where Manheim was joined by his partner, Witney Carson.

Sitting down with Michael Strahan, Manheim admitted the experience has already been more challenging than he anticipated.

“Once we started getting going, it was nothing like I ever imagined,” he said of training with Carson. “It’s so much more difficult than I thought it would be.”

“I’ll be dancing with her and thinking I’m doing a really good job, and then I’ll look back at the video and I just look terrible,” he added with a laugh.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

But Carson — who took home the season 19 Mirrorball Trophy with partner Alfonso Ribeiro — said Manhein has “a lot of potential.”

“I’m really excited,” she said. “This is my tenth season on the show and that’s a lucky number for me. He’s got the personality, he’s got some rhythm and that’s all we really need.”

“We have so much fun,” added Manheim. “I look forward to it every day. … But she is tough.”

As for whether he’s ready to hit the ballroom floor in front of millions of viewers?

“Absolutely not,” he said. “But I will get there!”

ABC previously announced that Nancy McKeon, best known for her role as Jo Polniaczek on the 1980 NBC sitcom The Facts of Life, has been paired with dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy for season 27. The full cast will be revealed Tuesday on GMA.

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.