The latest Dancing with the Stars elimination has sent Twitter into a tailspin.

On Monday night’s episode, America’s votes from the past two weeks were combined, along with judges’ scores from Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba for both weeks, to determine which couples would face elimination.

Ally Brooke, with partner Sasha Farber, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, ended up in the bottom two, leaving it to the judges to decide which couple to save. Based on the past few weeks’ performances, Inaba chose to save Brooke and Farber, as did Toniolo, resulting in Brinkley-Cook and Chmerkovskiy’s elimination.

Many viewers were shocked at the outcome and bemoaned the fact that it meant controversial contestant Sean Spicer had survived yet another week on the ABC dance competition series.

The inclusion of President Donald Trump‘s former press secretary in the cast sparked outrage amongst some fans after it was announced in August, considering the political aide was widely disgraced after he used the White House press podium to lie to and attack journalists during his tenure. He resigned in 2017 after months of tension with the president.

“Sean Spicer staying on Dancing with the Stars and Sailor going home reminds me of that time I woke up and Donald Trump was president,” one viewer tweeted Monday night.

“I thought sean spicer going on DWTS was evidence that the powerful never suffer for their crimes but now I realize that it goes further than that and in fact we are the ones being punished for what he’s done,” tweeted another.

“How is it that @seanspicer is still on #DWTS28 and Sailor got voted off?” another viewer demanded. “Are all of the Trump supporters voting for him on? I have to wonder, because it makes no sense otherwise.”

“If Sean Spicer wins DWTS I’m suing ABC,” joked another, while someone else pointed out the show is not “a Republican popularity contest.”

That said, Spicer did garner support from some, most notably the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who urged viewers to vote for him.

“Get on it folks. Spicy needs you,” he tweeted on Monday night.

And the president himself told his Twitter followers to “vote for good guy” Spicer on Oct. 14.

Spicer’s casting hasn’t just ruffled feathers on Twitter. Tom Bergeron, who hosts the show with Erin Andrews, came out swinging against the former political aide after the cast announcement, tweeting that he had hoped this season “would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably decisive booking from ANY political affiliations.”

“Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction,'” he continued, noting that he and the producers “agree to disagree” over the decision.

After the season premiere in September, Spicer, 48, told reporters that he had expected the backlash — “I can take a couple of tweets,” he said — but that he hoped that viewers could “put every policy and politics aside” while watching the show.

“I’ve been living this for a while. I expect it,” he said. “We are where we are as a country, but if people could tune in tonight and say, ‘Look at this diverse cast. They’re rooting for each other, they’re having a blast with each other,’ and we can for two hours put every policy and politics aside and root for different people, have fun and relax, then that’s what we should do more of.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.