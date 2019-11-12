Sean Spicer Eliminated from DWTS Despite Donald Trump Calling on Supporters to Vote for Him

Sean Spicer‘s Dancing with the Stars days have come to an end.

At the wrap of the Boy Band and Girl Group Night episode on Monday, President Donald Trump‘s former White House Press Secretary was sent home after landing in jeopardy against fellow contestant Lauren Alaina.

During the judges’ verdict in the final moments of the live show, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli both agreed that country star Alaina, 25, should proceed in the competition, ultimately sending Spicer home.

“I miss ya. I wish I could have done better. Thank you for everything you did,” Spicer, 48, said to his pro dancing partner Lindsay Arnold, who missed both last week and Monday night’s competition due to the “unexpected” death of her mother-in-law.

“Thanks to everyone who supported me,” Spicer continued. “Thanks to my family for everything they did. I’ve loved being on this show. Thank you for making me a part of it. God bless you all. Happy Veteran’s Day.”

RELATED: 14 Dancing with the Stars Eliminations That Shocked Everyone (Including the Judges!)

Prior to his elimination, President Trump, 73, asked his Twitter followers to vote for Spicer, posting in a since-deleted tweet, “Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard. He is in the quarterfinals — all the way with Sean! #MAGA #KAG.”

Later, President Trump celebrated Spicer’s run on DWTS, tweeting on Monday, “A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!”

A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

In mid-October, POTUS called Spicer a “good guy” when he first asked viewers to vote for Spicer on DWTS: “Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us!”

Image zoom President Donald Trump and Sean Spicer Shannon Finney/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Last week, DWTS audiences were shocked to see Spicer proceed another week in the competition when Kate Flannery was axed from season 28.

After she was sent home, Spicer — who has consistently received low scores throughout the weeks — opened up about the moment he realized he was safe.

“I knew what my scores were and I knew how the rest of the cast did,” he told PEOPLE. “To be called out first was just a massive relief. For me, this week was about bouncing back from last week and showing Lindsay [Arnold] that all of her hard work had paid off.”

RELATED: From Lamar Odom to Christie Brinkley: See the Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Cast Photos

Image zoom Lindsay Arnold and Sean Spicer

“I know how hard everyone else is working too,” he continued. “You feel bad because you’ve seen their progression. It’s tough. It’s this mixed emotion we’ve had for the past few weeks, where we’re watching someone you’re close to and watch them go when your scores weren’t as high.”

When it came to the results, Inaba, 51, was nearly at a loss for words.

“Tonight was shocking, especially when you see somebody with the caliber of dancing who got a 30, Ally today, with Kate out there,” the longtime judge told PEOPLE. “We’ve seen already Karamo went home last week, and we’re seeing good dancers go home. And this season we’ve upped our game as far as judges, and we’re really going after the technique in effort to make sure that the best dancer wins.”

“And we’ve seen it now, that the competition is fierce this season,” she continued. “I feel like everybody’s elevated to that level. But people are voting the way they want to. And they have a right to, but I would like to beg the public to remember that this is a dance competition. Of course, vote with your heart, but also take a moment to consider everybody else in the competition, and are you voting for the right person? I’m not sure.”

RELATED: Sean Spicer to Dance with Jenna Johnson Again on DWTS as Lindsay Arnold Mourns Mother-in-Law’s Death

After his debut episode in September, Spicer said that he had expected backlash for joining DWTS and hoped that viewers could “put every policy and politics aside” while watching the show.

“I’ve been living this for a while. I expect it,” Spicer said then. “We are where we are as a country, but if people could tune in tonight and say, ‘Look at this diverse cast. They’re rooting for each other, they’re having a blast with each other,’ and we can for two hours put every policy and politics aside and root for different people, have fun and relax, then that’s what we should do more of.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.