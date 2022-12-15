'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Calls Stephen 'tWitch' Boss a 'Beast' of a Talent: 'He Will Be Deeply Missed'

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is mourning the loss of her friend and colleague, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"tWitch often would come up if he was at the show and give me love and praise on something that I'd done," the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE while opening up about her personal mental health journey and partnership with Movember's #hope4theholidays campaign. "But this one season, it meant so much."

Burgess went on to recall a specific moment from season 20 of DWTS, which aired in 2015. At the time, she was partnered with Army veteran and double amputee Noah Galloway, while Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, was competing as a pro with singer/actor Riker Lynch.

"I was doing our jazz number with Noah Galloway and I had some blocking in there and some choreography that is not necessarily my forte, but it really worked for the piece," she recalls. "He came up to me and he told me how dope it was, and he really loved that. He was such a fan of Noah that season."

Sharna Burgess and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Though Burgess and Galloway finished in third place that season, the Australian ballroom dancer admits she still finds comfort in remembering Boss' compliments on her creativity to this very day.

"He was always sharing deep appreciation with me of what I created with him, and it was so wonderful to have that come from someone that's such a beast and a talent in that field," she says. "I felt really seen by him and really appreciative of that compliment."

"I think the greatest thing that tWitch offered to the world wasn't necessarily just his dance, [but] it was his sense of community and trying to support everyone around him and always giving his light to others," she continues. "He will be deeply missed. He is going to be a bright light and be remembered and honored and celebrated for a very long time."

Adam Taylor/ABC/Getty Images

Boss, a former So You Think You Can Dance contestant and judge, died by suicide at the age of 40, his wife confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. In addition to Allison, he leaves behind children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In concluding her post, Allison added a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

David Livingston/Getty

While Burgess continues to grieve her friend, she is partnering with Movember for their #hope4theholidays campaign to raise awareness about discussing mental health.

It is a topic the season 27 mirrorball champion hasn't shied away from, especially since welcoming her son Zane Walker, 5 months, with actor Brian Austin Green.

"I know not every day is going to be just on top of the world," Burgess shares. "That's so unrealistic to think. I have days where I wake up and I worry about every little thing. Are we going to have RSV come back from the kids' school? Am I going to get in the car and have an accident? Am I going to fall down the stairs with him? Is he going to roll over and stop breathing suddenly? All of those things come flooding in, and some days more so than others."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharna Burgess/Instagram

"I think the thing that really gets her through it sanely, is being able to communicate, whether it's with me or with her mom or with anyone," Green, 49, adds. "And I think that's the key to mental health in general."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

To learn more about how to talk with others or how you can support mental health, go to movember.com/mentalhealth.