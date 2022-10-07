'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Becomes U.S. Citizen in 'Emotional' Ceremony: 'I Belong Here'

"I am an American. It's a really big deal,"  Sharna Burgess said

By
Published on October 7, 2022 10:19 AM
Sharna Burgess Becomes U.S. Citizen in ‘Emotional’ Ceremony: ‘I Belong Here’
Photo: Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Sharna Burgess is officially a citizen of the United States!

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a glimpse at her celebrations via Instagram on Thursday, posting a video of herself being sworn in as a United States citizen while holding a court document and a small American flag. Whitney Houston's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" plays.

In a video, Burgess, 37, is seen being sworn in as a United States citizen while holding a court document and a small American flag. The clip was set to Whitney Houston's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

"Today something really amazing happened," Burgess began in her post's caption.

"I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me," she continued. "This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important."

Burgess then reflected on how she's lived outside her native Australia since she was 18, though she didn't have a set home thereafter. "At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move," she explained.

"I've never even had to vote anywhere before. I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging," she continued. "Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it."

Burgess said America began to feel like home over time. From owning property to finding people she loved, and even welcoming her son, Burgess decided somewhere along the way that she belonged in the United States.

"Now this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much," she said. "This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I, Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here."

In an Instagram Story post, Burgess shared more about what it meant for her to be a formal United States citizen. "I read my oath today. It was emotional, I didn't expect it to be," Burgess told the camera. "I can now officially vote, I have all the rights of an American. I am an American. It's a really big deal."

Burgess also revealed her boyfriend Brian Austin Green filmed the ceremony and took photos of the momentous occassion.

Sharna Burgess Becomes U.S. Citizen in ‘Emotional’ Ceremony: ‘I Belong Here’
Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Burgess is best known for her role as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, she's taking some time off from the gig. In August, she confirmed she wouldn't return as she just welcomed her first son, Zane, with Green, 49, a few months before.

"I was not ready to spend at minimum 10 hours a day away from Zane," she previously said on her Instagram Story.

"I say ten hours because it's not just the time in the room. It's the travel time, the prep time, the hair and makeup time," she continued. "Sundays and Mondays are full days away. I'm a full time breastfeeding mama and not only that, I just, I am so in love with just being a mom."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Related Articles
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video with Moments as Zane Turns Three Months Including First Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0JVRSjLZe/
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Glimpses of Son Zane's First Three Months: 'In Awe of You'
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with New Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess Reveals She Won't Appear on New Season of 'DWTS' as She's 'Not Ready' to Be Away from Son
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane
Kelly Clarkson, Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell Details His First Encounter with Kelly Clarkson on 'American'  'Idol' : 'Stay Away from Me'
sharna burgess shares post pardon recovery advice https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcastlJb-0/?hl=en
Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Undergoing 'Scary' C-Section and Shares Photo of Her Scar
Gail Simmons just became a U.S. citizen
Celebrities Who Became U.S. Citizens
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Sharna Burgess Says ‘Recovery Is Slow But Steady’ as She Opens Up About Having a C-Section
Sharna Burgess Says 'Recovery Is Slow But Steady' as She Opens Up About Having a C-Section
Sharna Burgess Posts First Glimpse at 3-Day-old Baby Zane https://www.instagram.com/stories/sharnaburgess/2872983395645529384/
Sharna Burgess Shares First Glimpse at Her and Brian Austin Green's Baby Boy Zane Walker
Lindsay Arnold
Lindsay Arnold Announces She's Leaving 'DWTS' to Focus on Her Family: 'One of the Hardest Decisions'
An upside down American flag during Scotus protest. Protestors gather after SCOTUS over turned Roe v. Wade. Hundreds of protesters took to the street to protest against he Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion.
How Flying the American Flag Upside Down Became a Bipartisan Act of Rebellion
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess 'Grateful' Brian Austin Green Is 'On the Other Side' of Ulcerative Colitis
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Relationship Timeline
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess Addresses 'Insane' Rumor She's Not Living with Brian Austin Green: 'Very Confused'
Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower
Brian Austin Green Says His Kids Are 'Super Excited' for His and Sharna Burgess' Baby on the Way