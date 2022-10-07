Sharna Burgess is officially a citizen of the United States!

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a glimpse at her celebrations via Instagram on Thursday, posting a video of herself being sworn in as a United States citizen while holding a court document and a small American flag. Whitney Houston's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" plays.

In a video, Burgess, 37, is seen being sworn in as a United States citizen while holding a court document and a small American flag. The clip was set to Whitney Houston's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

"Today something really amazing happened," Burgess began in her post's caption.

"I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me," she continued. "This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important."

Burgess then reflected on how she's lived outside her native Australia since she was 18, though she didn't have a set home thereafter. "At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move," she explained.

"I've never even had to vote anywhere before. I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging," she continued. "Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it."

Burgess said America began to feel like home over time. From owning property to finding people she loved, and even welcoming her son, Burgess decided somewhere along the way that she belonged in the United States.

"Now this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much," she said. "This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I, Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here."

In an Instagram Story post, Burgess shared more about what it meant for her to be a formal United States citizen. "I read my oath today. It was emotional, I didn't expect it to be," Burgess told the camera. "I can now officially vote, I have all the rights of an American. I am an American. It's a really big deal."

Burgess also revealed her boyfriend Brian Austin Green filmed the ceremony and took photos of the momentous occassion.

Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Burgess is best known for her role as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, she's taking some time off from the gig. In August, she confirmed she wouldn't return as she just welcomed her first son, Zane, with Green, 49, a few months before.

"I was not ready to spend at minimum 10 hours a day away from Zane," she previously said on her Instagram Story.

"I say ten hours because it's not just the time in the room. It's the travel time, the prep time, the hair and makeup time," she continued. "Sundays and Mondays are full days away. I'm a full time breastfeeding mama and not only that, I just, I am so in love with just being a mom."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.