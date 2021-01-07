DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe Mourns Mother's Death: 'I Lost the Queen of My Heart'

Motsepe, 31, revealed the sad news to his followers on his Instagram Story Wednesday. A cause of death has not been announced.

"I am gonna miss you mama," he captioned a photo of her. "I love you. #RIP."

Earlier on Wednesday, Motsepe broke down in tears during an Instagram Live, telling fans he "woke up this morning to the most painful news ever," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I lost the queen of my heart," he added.

Last week, the dancer shared an Instagram post reflecting on the past year alongside a collage of photos, including shots with family, friends and new girlfriend Chrishell Stause.

"While there are no words to describe the many challenges 2020 had in store for us, I find myself inspired by not only those I hold close to my heart but humanity," he wrote. "This year more than ever, I've seen people come together like never before, and while uncertainty is still in the air, I hope we continue being there for each other."

"Thank you all for your kindness and love, and may 2021 bring you joy, health and light 🙏 #love #family #friends #happynewyear," he added.

Stause, who lost her own mother to cancer over the summer, shared a similar post looking back on 2020 with her top Instagram content of the year.

"I love seeing what my #topnine are each year," the Selling Sunset star wrote alongside the photos. "Looking at this I see friendship, love, family, loss, beginnings, and endings. It was quite a year! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support throughout 2020. It's been a crazy journey. I am grateful for so many things, & hopefully will be able to learn from the things I can't say anything nice about."