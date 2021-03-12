DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Seeking Spousal Support in Divorce from Elena Samodanova

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova announced their split in November after 14 years of marriage

Gleb Savchenko has responded to estranged wife Elena Samodanova's divorce filing.

Savchenko filed his response to Samodanova's petition on March 2. In the filing, obtained by PEOPLE, the Dancing with the Stars pro requests joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, as well as spousal support.

Additionally, Savchenko asks to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Samodanova, and that she cover his attorney's fees and costs.

Reps for Savchenko and Samodanova did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Friday.

On Dec. 22, Samodanova, 36, officially filed for divorce from Savchenko, 37, requesting joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, as well as spousal support. She also asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her ex.

"I've never actually cheated on [Elena]. Never, ever, ever," he previously told Entertainment Tonight.

In December, Savchenko and Samodanova reunited to spend time with their children as a family. The exes were spotted in West Hollywood during a casual outing with their daughters.