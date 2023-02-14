'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart Reveals She's Dating Her Former Partner and 'CODA' Star Daniel Durant

Love is in the air for Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 33, and the CODA star, also 33, confirmed they are dating on Valentine's Day after competing on the ABC dance competition last season.

The actor posted a sweet selfie of the couple embracing on a boardwalk.

"My Valentine. ♥️" he captioned the photo. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

DWTS pro Emma Slater shared her excitement for the pair going public with their relationship in the comment section, writing, "Ahhhhh there it is!!!! ❤️❤️❤️😍I love this SO MUCH!!!"

Fellow pro Pasha Pashkov commented, "Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!" and fellow season 31 competitor Wayne Brady added, "I knew it!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congrats!"

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. disney+

Stewart also shared an Instagram video — set to Montell Fish's Fall in Love with You — of herself dancing with Durant which she simply captioned with a heart emoji.

DWTS pro Witney Carson shared her support for the pair in the comment section, writing, "Is this a soft launch??? 😍😍😍 love you both!!"

Fellow pro Koko Iwasaki commented, "🤭 you already know how I feeeeeeeellllll"

Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach and other DWTS cast members also sent their well wishes in the comments section.

Durant — who placed fifth during season 31 — previously opened up to PEOPLE about attributing his DWTS success to Stewart, who learned American Sign Language as part of their partnership.

"She's so friendly and she's ready to work with me from that first day. And she started teaching me her dance and I started teaching her sign language right away," Durant, who is deaf, said of their partnership.

He added: "And I'm not joking, after maybe two weeks we communicate with ourselves."