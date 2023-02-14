'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart Reveals She's Dating Her Former Partner and 'CODA' Star Daniel Durant

The pair — who competed together on last season of Dancing with the Stars — confirmed their romance with sweet Valentine's Day posts

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 07:56 PM
celebs celebrating valentine's day gallery

Love is in the air for Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 33, and the CODA star, also 33, confirmed they are dating on Valentine's Day after competing on the ABC dance competition last season.

The actor posted a sweet selfie of the couple embracing on a boardwalk.

"My Valentine. ♥️" he captioned the photo. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

DWTS pro Emma Slater shared her excitement for the pair going public with their relationship in the comment section, writing, "Ahhhhh there it is!!!! ❤️❤️❤️😍I love this SO MUCH!!!"

Fellow pro Pasha Pashkov commented, "Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!" and fellow season 31 competitor Wayne Brady added, "I knew it!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congrats!"

dancing with the stars on Disney Plus
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. disney+

Stewart also shared an Instagram video — set to Montell Fish's Fall in Love with You — of herself dancing with Durant which she simply captioned with a heart emoji.

DWTS pro Witney Carson shared her support for the pair in the comment section, writing, "Is this a soft launch??? 😍😍😍 love you both!!"

Fellow pro Koko Iwasaki commented, "🤭 you already know how I feeeeeeeellllll"

Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach and other DWTS cast members also sent their well wishes in the comments section.

Durant — who placed fifth during season 31 — previously opened up to PEOPLE about attributing his DWTS success to Stewart, who learned American Sign Language as part of their partnership.

"She's so friendly and she's ready to work with me from that first day. And she started teaching me her dance and I started teaching her sign language right away," Durant, who is deaf, said of their partnership.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added: "And I'm not joking, after maybe two weeks we communicate with ourselves."

Related Articles
13936210. Eric Andre/Instagram
How Celebrities Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2023
Dancing With The Stars' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
'Dancing With The Stars' ' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
.
'Dancing with the Stars' Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Expecting First Baby
Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin Urged 'CODA' Costar Daniel Durant to Take 'Secret Dance Classes' to Get a Leg Up on 'DWTS'
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Says Pregnant Jenna Johnson is Happy Working on Their 'Life Goals'
Koko Iwasaki and fiance https://www.instagram.com/p/CQl1mAQtqWW/?hl=en. Kiki Nyemchek /Instagram
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Koko Iwasaki Engaged to 'So You Think You Can Dance' Alum Kiki Nyemchek
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister
Pregnant Witney Carson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson McAllister: 'Second Blessing'
Sharna Burgess attends Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY – Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fashion Island); Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Calls Stephen 'tWitch' Boss a 'Beast' of a Talent: 'He Will Be Deeply Missed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZmvhBJ1Jn/ dancingwiththestars Verified Forever under #TeamWickedDWTS’s spell! 🎃🐈‍⬛ Comment ✨ if you were entranced by their team dance to a classic @hocuspocusdisney 2 song. #HalloweenNight #DWTS 6m
'DWTS' Recap: A New Star Tops the Leaderboard and a Team Dance Shakes Up Halloween Night
BRITT STEWART, DANIEL DURANT
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Daniel Durant Already Has Two Famous Fans — and One Has Competed on the Show!
DWTS’ Alum Cody Rigsby Reveals He's Rooting for Shangela to Win the Season 31 Mirrorball
'DWTS' Alum Cody Rigsby Is Rooting for Shangela to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: A 'Groundbreaking Choice'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrrO3eNHnh/
'DWTS' Recap: '90s Night Ends in a Double Elimination and 1 Star Hits Judges with a 'Sex Bomb' Routine
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears