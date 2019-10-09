Peta Murgatroyd is one proud American!

On Wednesday, the Australian Dancing with the Stars pro, 33, was sworn in as an official United States citizen and shared a series of photos from the emotional ceremony.

“Yesterday was an emotional day for me,” Murgatroyd, who was accompanied by husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their 2-year-old son, Shai, wrote on Instagram. “After countless US Visas starting from 2006 and the last 5 years with a Green Card, I am officially a United States citizen.”

“I’m getting misty eyed writing this, because I haven’t reflected on my life up until this point,” the New Zealand native added. “I went deep down memory lane and I cried at the ceremony and then really cried in private. Memories surfaced that I had forgotten about, wishes that I had made as a child in my backyard with a full moon and promises that I made to myself and my family.”

“Everything came full circle and here I was sitting in an auditorium with 1000 people, with my Ukrainian/American husband and my American son….a girl from little Perth with a big dream of being ‘someone’. I dreamt of performing on the worlds biggest stage, I dreamt of people knowing my name, I dreamt of being the best at my craft, I dreamt of making a difference in the world and most of all I dreamt of making my family proud and proving that I could do it at the highest level,” she wrote.

Murgatroyd went on to say that she loves the life she’s created for herself, and it wouldn’t have been possible “without the Unites States giving me the chance to succeed and live in the best country in the world, where dreams really do come true.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“This country gave me my career, it’s where I found the love of my life, and it’s where my first child was born,” she wrote. “This will always be home now. I looked around at the auditorium full of immigrants….their eyes were longingly filled with hope, faith and belief. I am an immigrant too. I will always be one, and I’m proud of it.”

She concluded, “Thank you USA for accepting me, I will continue to work and treat this country with the upmost respect and honor the flag and pledge of Allegiance. I don’t take this lightly. God Bless America.”

On Monday, Murgatroyd and her dance partner, former NBA player Lamar Odom, were the second couple to be eliminated from DWTS this season.

They were eliminated after scoring just 20 out of 40 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge Leah Remini.

“She’s an amazing teacher,” the 39-year-old NBA star told PEOPLE on Monday night after he was eliminated from season 28 of the ABC reality dancing competition series. “She’s like the Kobe Bryant of ballroom dances. She has two championships.”

“I made a family member,” Odom said, explaining his bond with the dancing pro. “So, I have a sister. I never had a sister before.”