DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reunite for Red-Hot Tango on Why Women Kill

It’s a Dancing with the Stars couple’s reunion!

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who both starred as fan-favorite pro dancers on DWTS, reunited once again on-screen — but this time, they brought their dancing talents to scripted TV.

On Thursday’s episode of CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, the married pair came together for a tango for the episode’s opening scene.

The dance begins with Murgatroyd, 33, and Chmerkovskiy, 39, standing on opposite sides of the dance floor before they slowly walk towards one another.

“It begins quite slowly,” says Chmerkovskiy.

“With a look,” says Murgatroyd, as Chmerkovskiy adds, “or a gesture.”

“And once the invitation is accepted,” Murgatroyd continues, “the tango begins,” says Chmerkovskiy.

The dancers, who celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in July, go on to explain that “it is a dance of anticipation,” “seduction,” “desire,” “and love.”

Each episode of Why Women Kill starts with a short vignette, which sets up what the main drama/motif to follow.

On this week’s episode, Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin) comes up with a scheme to keep Rob (Sam Jaeger) away from April (Sadie Calvano) but ends up growing closer to her husband’s mistress in the process, according to the show’s logline. Simone (Lucy Liu) and Karl (Jack Davenport) try to keep up appearances at a gala, but cooler heads do not prevail when Tommy gets jealous. Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Eli (Reid Scott) run into Jade’s (Alexandra Daddario) former lovers, forcing Taylor to confront the true nature of her feelings.

Murgatroyd recently confirmed that she is returning to DWTS.

The New Zealand native kickstarted her DWTS career in 2012 on season 13. From there, she went on to star in 11 seasons; her most recent was season 25, in which she danced with celebrity partner Nick Lachey.

In 2017, Murgatroyd returned to DWTS months after welcoming son Shai with Chmerkovskiy, who left the show for good in 2018.

“Being a mom to Shai has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me — it’s what makes me happiest,” she previously told PEOPLE. ” I would spend every second of the day with him if I could. But I also think it’s good for me to get back to work.”

While Chmerkovskiy won’t be returning this season, Murgatroyd said her husband is “fired up.”

“I’m sure he would consider it,” she said of her husband returning to the ABC dancing competition. “I think it just has to line up with what he’s doing and what I’m doing and I feel like he still wants to dance. He’s still fit and healthy!”

Why Women Kill airs Thursdays on CBS All Access, and season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.