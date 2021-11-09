The ABC competition series paid tribute to the pop icon's music for the first time as the eight remaining celebrities performed two routines on Monday's episode

The ABC competition series paid tribute to the pop icon's music for the first time as the eight remaining celebrities performed two routines during Monday's episode.

"I think it's great. I love all styles, all types of dance," the singer, 55, told host Tyra Banks via video chat. "It's a way to express yourself — another way, I should say, to express yourself. If you don't do it through words, another way you can express yourself [is] through dance."

At the end of the night, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jimmie Allen exited season 30 in another double elimination. Melora Hardin, who also landed in the bottom three, was saved by the judges to dance again next week.

Allen and pro Emma Slater kicked off the night with a score of 32 out of 40 for their cha cha to "Escapade." Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber got glowing reviews from the judges for their samba to "All for You," which earned perfect score of 40 out of 40.

Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev also scored 40 out of 40 for their paso doble to "If." Giannulli and pro Val Chmerkovskiy scored 36 out of 40 for their passionate Argentine tango to "Any Time, Any Place."

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke scored 38 out of 40 for their paso doble to "Black Cat," earning their first 10s of the season. Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten also scored a perfect score of 40 out of 40 for their jazz to "Miss You Much."

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach scored 35 out of 40 for their energetic cha cha to "Rhythm Nation." JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson scored a nearly perfect score of 39 out of 40 for their salsa to "Feedback."

The contestants later faced off in a series of dance-off rounds for two bonus points from the judges.

First, Allen and Lee were judged by Bruno Tonioli as they both performed the salsa to "Made for Now (Latin Version)." The Olympic gymnast came out on top bringing her total for the night to 42.

Next, Giannulli and Siwa were judged by Carrie Ann Inaba as they went head-to-head dancing the rumba to "That's the Way Love Goes." The Dance Moms alum nabbed the bonus points to bring her total score to 41.

Hardin and Shumpert were judged by Derek Hough when they faced off with a foxtrot to "Again." The Office alum earned the extra points for a final total of 42.

Judged by Len Goodman, Kloots and Rigsby competed in the last dance-off with a cha cha to "Together Again." The Talk cohost won the round bringing her total to 42.

