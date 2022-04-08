DWTS Moving to Disney+ in Fall 2022 After 30 Seasons on ABC

Dancing with the Stars will no longer air on ABC.

On Friday, it was announced that seasons 31 and 32 will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada starting this fall. DWTS will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

The dancing competition series first premiered on ABC in June 2005 and its 30th season concluded in November 2021 with champions Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. (Last season featured the first same-sex pairing with JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson.)

"Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Iman Shumpert Daniella Karagach DWTS Credit: (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, added: "Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We're so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."

Monday Night Football will take the primetime slot previously occupied by DWTS for the past 15 years, according to an advisory to ABC affiliate stations obtained by Deadline.