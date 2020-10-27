"It'll definitely feel a little weird tomorrow when I get up and I won't be going to meet Val for rehearsals," the Cheer star said

Monica Aldama Reflects on Her DWTS Elimination: 'I've Had Such a Wonderful Time Here'

Monica Aldama is looking back at her time on Dancing with the Stars with only positive memories.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight following her elimination from Season 29 on Monday night's episode, Aldama, 50, said that she knew being sent home was a possibility.

"We were in the bottom two two weeks ago, so I really mentally prepared myself for whatever happens, because I definitely didn't want to be disappointed," the Navarro College cheerleading coach said. "I've had such a wonderful time here and I think Val and I were just hitting this perfect partnership."

"He's incredible, and he's taught me way more than just dance. I'll miss him," Aldama added of her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy. "It'll definitely feel a little weird tomorrow when I get up and I won't be going to meet Val for rehearsals."

During the live episode of the ABC dance competition series, Aldama and Chmerkovskiy, 34, were in the bottom two alongside The Talk co-host Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. The Netflix star and the pro dancer earned a 22 out of 30 — the night's lowest score — for their jazz routine to "Fever" inspired by Nurse Ratched.

Judge Derek Hough saved Aldama and Chmerkovskiy but Bruno Tonioli picked Mai, 41, and Armstrong, 30, to keep for one more week. Carrie Ann Inaba broke the tie by choosing the television personality and her partner to stay.

Also speaking with ET, Chmerkovskiy reflected on the pair's performance and their collaboration.

"We're grateful to have been part of the competition. Tonight it didn't go according to plan, and it doesn't always go according to plan," Chmerkovskiy said. "This season's been a lot of fun, and any time it ends on this type of note it's gonna sting. But it's a great thing because we had a great performance."

During her chat with the outlet, Aldama kept it vague when asked whether or not fans would get to see a second season of her hit reality series Cheer, which followed the Navarro's championship-winning cheerleading team.

"I don't know anything about Cheer," she revealed to ET, before Chmerkovskiy jokingly added, "I'm going to be on Cheer!"

Next week, the remaining contestants on DWTS will compete on the show's double elimination night.