Dancing with the Stars has said goodbye to its first season 28 contestant.

During Monday night’s episode, audiences watched as the 12 competing celebrities performed their second dances for audiences and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

After two hours of live performances, it was revealed at the end of the episode that two celebrity-pro dancer pairings were in jeopardy of elimination: The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong, and Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke.

After their names were announced as being in the bottom two, Wilson and Armstrong, and Lewis and Burke joined co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on the ballroom floor for the judges’ verdict.

After Inaba chose to save Wilson and Tonioli chose to save Lewis, head judge Goodman made the final decision. Ultimately, Goodman elected to keep Lewis in the competition, which meant Wilson was sent home.

“If I’m totally honest, neither of these couples should be in this position,” said Goodman. “However, they are and it’s very difficult because one, I want to judge from my heart; the other, I have to judge with my brain. And my brain says I’ve got to save Ray and Cheryl.”

For the second week of competition, Wilson, 75, and Armstrong performed a cha cha and earned a 15/30 from the judges while Lewis and Burke danced a foxtrot and were also awarded a 15/30.

Reflecting on her short time on DWTS, the singer had nothing but positive things to say.

“It was fabulous,” said Wilson. “I enjoyed it so much.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.