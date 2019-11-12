Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is mourning the death of her mother-in-law, Jennifer.

On Monday, Arnold, 25, posted a heartfelt tribute to Instagram in honor of her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick‘s mother Jennifer, who was laid to rest following her “unexpected” death more than one week ago.

“The most beautiful day for the most beautiful woman. The love and gratitude we feel for the time we had on this earth with Jennifer is beyond anything you can put into words,” Arnold captioned a series of photos from the outdoor funeral.

As Arnold, Cusick and their family continue to grieve during this tragic time, she is finding comfort by leaning on her religion.

“I am so grateful for the knowledge that I have of the Plan of Salvation which makes it possible for families to be together eternally and I know that without a doubt we will be reunited again,” Arnold continued. “Although there are times we may not fully understand why we are faced with certain challenges in our lives I can find comfort knowing that God does have a plan for us and he will be there to guide us along the way.”

RELATED: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Misses Show Due Mother-in-Law’s ‘Unexpected’ Death

“Thank you Jennifer for raising the amazing man I get to call my husband and for shining your example and love on everyone you knew. I love you, until we meet again ❤️,” she continued.

To conclude her post, Arnold shared a verse from the Book of Mormon and a portion of a verse from the book of Luke in the Bible.

” ‘Whosoever shall put their trust in God shall be supported in their trials, and their troubles, and their afflictions, and shall be lifted up at the last day’ (Alma 36:3) ‘nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done,’ (Luke 22:42)” she wrote.

To document the day, Arnold shared a series of photos captured at the service, including an image of herself and Cusick standing side-by-side in front of Jennifer’s flower-adorned casket.

Image zoom Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick Lindsay Arnold Cusick/Instagram

Image zoom Lindsay Arnold's husband Samuel Lightner Cusick

Image zoom Lindsay Arnold and family at her mother-in-law's funeral

Image zoom Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick

On last week’s episode of DWTS, Sean Spicer announced that he would be dancing with Jenna Johnson as his pro dancing partner Arnold had to miss the show in the wake of her mother-in-law’s death.

“It’s Saturday morning. Just found out that Lindsay’s mother-in-law has passed away and unfortunately she won’t be able to perform,” Spicer said in a video package. “She went home to spend time with her family. I’m lucky that her good friend Jenna is going to step in.”

RELATED: Sean Spicer to Dance with Jenna Johnson Again on DWTS as Lindsay Arnold Mourns Mother-in-Law’s Death

Arnold also shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

“I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away. Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be. I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be,” continued Arnold. “Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt.”

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that Arnold will be missing the show for another week and Spicer will once again be dancing with Johnson.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.