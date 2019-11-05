Dancing with the Stars is sending love and support to pro dancer Lindsay Arnold.

During Monday’s live episode, Arnold, 25, was absent and unable to dance with celebrity partner Sean Spicer due to the “unexpected” death of her mother-in-law.

“It’s Saturday morning. Just found out that Lindsay’s mother-in-law has passed away and unfortunately she won’t be able to perform,” Spicer, 48, said in a video package. “She went home to spend time with her family. I’m lucky that her good friend Jenna is going to step in.”

Arnold also shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

“I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away. Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be. I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be,” continued Arnold, who wed husband Samuel Cusick in June 2015. “Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt.”

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold; Jenna Johnson (inset)

To fill in for Arnold, her longtime friend and fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson danced with Spicer. (Johnson and her partner Karamo Brown were eliminated last week.)

On the episode, audiences watched Johnson and Spicer perform a jazz routine. They were awarded a 20/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

“Loving condolences out to Lindsay and her family for their loss,” host Tom Bergeron said after Spicer and Johnson’s dance.

Last week, DWTS audiences watched as Johnson and Queer Eye star Brown were sent home in a shocking elimination.

“Karamo and I got great scores and were feeling really confident, but sadly we did end up in the bottom two with Kate and Pasha,” Johnson, 25, wrote in her exclusive PEOPLE blog last week.

“I think one of the reasons I’m not as devastated as I thought I would be is because Karamo absolutely nailed his piece and we went out with a bang. He really left his mark and entire heart on the dance floor, and I think America saw that. I would say that this is one of the strongest, most talented casts we’ve had in years, so it was a really tough competition and I think anyone could have gone home – that’s how tight it is,” she wrote.

“Obviously I did not want it to be us, but it was and I am so proud of every single one of these performances, and the two and a half months I’ve got to spend with Karamo. From secretly practicing in Philadelphia on the set of Queer Eye, to going on an undercover Maui rehearsal trip with Karamo and his fiancé before the premiere, to getting to know Karamo to his core and really growing to love him, this journey has been one that I wouldn’t replace for the world,” she continued.

