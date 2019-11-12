Lauren Alaina is single for the first time in her adult life — and she’s loving it.

Nearly nine months after the country star announced that she and her fiancé Alex Hopkins were ending their six-year relationship, the country singer says she is now in no rush to find love.

“I am single for the first time as an adult, so I am not trying to hurry love. I will say that I am enjoying it,” Alaina, 25, said on Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Alaina also addressed her split from Christian comedian and YouTuber John Crist. In May, she revealed on The Bobby Bones Show that she had been quietly dating Crist for a few months. But just four months later, Alaina announced hours before the DWTS premiere in September that they had gone their separate ways.

“I went through a breakup two weeks before I came on this show. Kind of a crazy time, but being on Dancing with the Stars has been the perfect recipe for healing my broken heart. This show has been like my new boyfriend. I’m dating Dancing with the Stars and it’s going great,” she said.

Following her first dance — a quickstep to “Can’t Hurry Love” by the Supremes, which she performed with pro partner Gleb Savchenko — co-host Tom Bergeron quipped, “So you’re dating the whole show?”

“I am,” teased Alaina, who added, “it’s going great!”

Before receiving her scores from the judges, who awarded her a 34/40, Alaina further told Bergeron she “had a little bit of a bad day last week.”

Image zoom Lauren Alaina and John Crist Danny Matson/Getty Images; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Last week, multiple sexual misconduct allegations were brought against Crist. In a report published Wednesday by Charisma News, five women, whose names were intentionally replaced with pseudonyms by the outlet, came forward with accusations about Crist. The outlet reports that “Crist has exploited his Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years,” multiple sources allege.

In a lengthy statement issued to Charisma News, Crist, 35, apologized “for the hurt and pain” that he has caused various women, admitting that he has “treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly.” (PEOPLE confirmed Crist’s statement via his rep.)

Image zoom John Crist Jason Davis/Getty Images

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful,” Crist began.

“I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness,” he continued in the statement.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.