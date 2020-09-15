Watch Kaitlyn Bristowe’s DWTS Debut (Which Made Lady Gaga 'Cry'!)

Bachelor Nation isn't the only massive fan base supporting Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Dancing with the Stars journey. After the season 29 premiere, Lady Gaga's "Little Monsters" are cheering her on as well!

During Monday's episode — which was filmed in the ballroom but without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Bristowe made her debut on the ABC reality dance competition series with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev. The pair performed an energetic cha cha to the beat of Gaga's hit "Stupid Love," earning a 20/30 score from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, the superstar singer shared a tweet from a fan account that included the video of Bristowe's performance, which Gaga said made her "cry."

"Is it weird that this made me cry...I love watching people happy and dancing!" wrote Gaga, 34.

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe and Lady Gaga Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty; Presley Ann/Getty

For her first number, Bristowe, 35, donned a bright yellow, long-sleeve dress, which featured tassels throughout. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down 'do, and her look was accessorized with large gold hoops and a gold hairpiece.

Bristowe's path to Dancing with the Stars has been a long time coming. She wanted the gig after her season 11 of The Bachelorette ended in 2015 but was unable to compete.

In June, she learned she would be joining the competition series for season 29. The exciting news was revealed on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! — which explored the best moments from her season.

"Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars?" host Chris Harrison asked.

Bristowe then gasped with excitement and screamed, "Are you serious?"

"Play it cool, Kaitlyn, play it cool!" she hilariously told herself.

"Are you serious? Chris! I'm shaking. Oh my gosh. Chris, I'm going to cry," Bristowe continued.

"Is that a yes?" Harrison asked. "Yes, yes! I'm so honored to say yes," Bristowe confirmed.

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev on DWTS premiere Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Appearing on PeopleTV's Reality Check, Bristowe admitted she was feeling a lot of "pressure" ahead of the premiere.

"It's because everyone knows I have a dance background, and I feel everyone's like, 'You're going to do great because you know how to dance,' and I'm like, 'Well, I haven't danced since I was about 20 years old,' " Bristowe said.

She explained her background is mainly hip-hop dancing and "ballroom is just a whole other beast."

"I think I have a bit of a disadvantage because I have to unlearn so much of like classically trained ballet moves that come to play when I try to practice," Bristowe said.

Bristowe shared she also has experience with jazz and tap dancing, but hopes "they don't throw in a tap routine because I faked my way through tap dancing my whole life."

Still, Bristowe admitted her dance background does have its perks.

"I think it's helped me because I've picked up choreography a little easier, but I think they're making it harder on me — I swear they're giving me legit pro moves, and it's been super challenging," Bristowe explained.

Dancing with the Stars will next air on Tuesday, Sept. 22 on ABC. It will return to Mondays the following week on Sept. 28.