'Dancing with the Stars' ' Koko Iwasaki Engaged to 'So You Think You Can Dance' Alum Kiki Nyemchek

The couple met on season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance and went public with their relationship in 2018

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 27, 2022 04:03 PM
Koko Iwasaki and fiance https://www.instagram.com/p/CQl1mAQtqWW/?hl=en. Kiki Nyemchek /Instagram
Photo: Kiki Nyemchek/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars' Koine "Koko" Iwasaki has found a partner for life in fellow dancer Chris "Kiki" Nyemchek.

The two professional dancers who competed against each other in season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a trio of photos from their engagement.

The first snap shows a candid of Nyemchek mid-proposal and Iwasaki bending down with a huge smile on her face. The next two photos show the couple embracing each other in a hug and holding hands as Iwasaki shows off her engagement ring.

"11/26/22 - Easy ask, easy yes. 🤍," Iwasaki and Nyemchek captioned the photos on Instagram.

A few months after placing in the top four of So You Think You Can Dance, Iwasaki revealed that she and Nyemchek were dating with a post on Instagram.

"My love.. We screeeaaam of laughter together," she wrote next to a photo of the pair embracing offstage. "You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day. 💙"

Since then, the pair has appeared together in numerous dance videos and even in Adele's music video for her single "Oh My God."

In June, Nyemchek dedicated a sweet birthday message to his love, along with a series of photos and videos of her throughout their relationship.

"You are the most special person in my life," he wrote. "I'm grateful for ALL of our moments together and I look forward to making more with you always and forever ♥️ I love you."

Iwasaki gained prominence in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, having partnered with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino. This marked her debut as a pro dancer on the long-running show.

During the season, Iwasaki told reporters that open communication with Guadagnino had been key to helping him get through his pre-show nerves during the live tapings.

"He laid it all out there and it made me understand," Iwasaki said. "It made me now know how to help and just be there for him. Even if he doesn't need it, if he needs it, I'm just here. It just helped our relationship, really."

Nyemchek was seen in the DWTS audience, cheering on Iwasaki.

The duo was eventually eliminated in the eighth week of the show.

