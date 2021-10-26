Dancing with the Stars paid tribute to iconic horror movies and television shows during Monday's Halloween-themed episode

It was a spooktacular night on Dancing with the Stars!

The contestants brought the chills and thrills during Monday's "Horror Night" episode, which featured performances inspired by iconic horror movies and television shows.

At the end of the frightful festivities, another celebrity was eliminated from season 30. This time, Kenya Moore and partner Brandon Armstrong were sent home after scoring 32 out of 40 for their Argentine tango in honor of Arachnophobia.

"I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, said. She also told the judges and cast, "I have so much respect for all of you, and all of you, I love you guys so much!"

Meanwhile, Suni Lee and partner Sasha Farber were saved from elimination by the judges after landing in the bottom two. The pair had earned 36 out of 40 for their tango routine based on The Vampire Diaries.

Earlier in the eerie evening, JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson continued to dominate the leaderboard with another perfect score for the second week in a row. The pair got into character for their It-inspired jazz routine to "Anything Goes" by District 78 and Patrice Covington.

"It is terrifying and absolutely brilliant! You turned a nightmare into a work of art," Bruno Tonioli told the Dance Moms alum, 18, adding, "I'm telling you, you are a terrific talent."

Also during the night, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and partner Witney Carson got 34 out of 40 for their Hellraiser-influenced paso doble to "Wicked Games" by RAIGN.

"Mike, I've gotta say, you nailed it!" said Len Goodman. "It was a mix of aggression and expression. ... Overall, this was no nightmare, it was a really top performance."

In a performance dedicated to his boyfriend Andrés Alfaro, Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke paid tribute to American Psycho by dancing the cha cha to "There Will Be Blood" by Kim Petras. After rave reviews from the judges, the pair scored 36 out of 40.

"Cody, I am scared of you, but for all the right reasons! You were amazing tonight," Carrie Ann Inaba gushed. Goodman, 77, added, "I've been waiting for you to get out here and really show us your potential, and tonight you have done it!"

Jimmie Allen, Emma Slater Credit: (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Later, Jimmie Allen and partner Emma Slater were inspired by A Quiet Place for their emotional contemporary dance to "Say Something" by Daniel Jang. The country singer, 36, received his first 10s of the season for a total of 38 out of 40.

"Beautiful routine, beautiful execution, storytelling," said Derek Hough. "You are always so committed and so authentic to the character that we are all just immersed in it. Thank you so much for that beautiful performance."

After escaping elimination last week, Olivia Jade Giannulli and partner Val Chmerkovskiy took inspiration from The Purge for their paso doble to "Beggin'" by Måneskin. The pair scored 36 out of 40.

"Olivia, you know what, you make things look effortless," said Inaba, 53. "Val, you were yanking her around that dance floor, and you held your own! ... That's what we like to see!"

Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke Credit: (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Next, Melora Hardin and partner Artem Chigvintsev received 34 out of 40 after performing a Cujo-inspired jive to "Hound Dog" by Elvis Presley.

"All of your performances make me feel good," Tonioli, 65, said. "You played it with such wit, such sense of humor. The way you were playing off each other was absolutely delicious."

Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach took inspiration from Us for their contemporary routine to "I Got 5 on It" by Luniz and Michael Marshall. The two wowed the judges with the gravity-defying routine for a perfect score of 40 out of 40 — their first of the season.

"Daniella, you came up with the most brilliant concept," said Goodman. "You produced a dance that made Iman look fantastic! It was tight, it was together, it was terrific!"

Lastly, Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten paid tribute to Saw with their Argentine tango to "Paint It, Black" by Ciara, which earned 38 out of 40.

"That was so sharp," said Tonioli. "There was so much real Argentine tango there. The lines, the shape — the whole thing was great."

Next week, Dancing with the Stars will celebrate the music of legendary rock band Queen.