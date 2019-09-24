Kel Mitchell Tearfully Reveals His Father Underwent Brain Surgery: It's 'Been a Really Hard Week'

Kel Mitchell‘s father is on the mend after undergoing brain surgery.

During Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, Kel danced in honor of his father, James Mitchell, who underwent the serious procedure within the past week.

“This has been a really hard week for me because my dad had brain surgery,” the Good Burger star explained to pro partner Witney Carson during rehearsals.

“It was an aneurysm, so they had to clip it off,” he explained in the video package.

Thankfully, “everything went well,” shared Kel, 41.

While opening up about his relationship with his dad, with whom Mitchell said he is “super, super close,” the actor began to cry.

“We’re like literally best friends, so seeing him this way, that was hard,” he said as he began to tear up.

For the second week of competition, the pair was tasked with delivering a samba to “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown — a song Kel said his father “loves.”

“It just reminds me of when I was a young kid in the basement and listened to records, so this is big for me,” Kel said to Carson. “I just want to kill it out there and knock this dance out. Let’s do it!”

“We’re going to do this for dad,” he said.

After the pair performed the choreographed number in the ballroom, and before he received his scores from the judges, Kel spoke with co-host Erin Andrews, who confirmed that the actor’s father is back at home and recovering.

“Awesome job. More importantly, your dad is out of the hospital, right, and doing well watching you tonight,” Andrews said to Kel, who admitted that his week two dance “felt really good.”

“Me and Witney, we did a lot of work. And I did this for my dad, so I love you dad,” said Kel, who was awarded a 20/30.

Earlier this year, in celebration of Father’s Day in June, Kel dedicated a loving Instagram tribute to his father, James.

Sharing a throwback photo of the pair, the Kenan & Kel alum wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Pops! Great speaking to my dad today. Found an old pic from when I won a Cable Ace Award for Kenan and Kel. We was suited and Booted. Pops always stay Clean!”

“Thanks for teaching me how to be a gentleman Love you @unclejamesspeaks ✊🏾❤️,” wrote Kel.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.