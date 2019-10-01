DWTS' Kate Flannery Met Her Longtime Boyfriend Chris Haston on The Office: 'I'm So Lucky'

Kate Flannery is a woman in love.

The actress, best known for her role as Meredith Palmer on The Office, is currently competing on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Speaking to reporters after her performance Monday night, Flannery, 55, gushed about her no. 1 fan — her boyfriend Chris Haston.

“He is the greatest,” she said. “We met on The Office! He’s an NBC photographer. I’m so lucky, I have amazing support.”

“Chris and I, we’ve been together for 13 years,” she added. “I’m a late bloomer in love, in career, in everything. I say later is better because you’re more calm, wiser, you get to enjoy it all with more gratitude.”

The couple even danced together during Dwight and Angela’s wedding on the finale of the beloved NBC sitcom — but so far, they have yet to practice her DWTS choreography.

“We haven’t, but Pasha said he bought us some ballroom dance classes together,” she said. “So we’re going to that!”

And Haston isn’t the only person she’s kept in touch with from the show. Since it concluded in 2013, the cast has remained close, regularly reuniting over the years.

“We’re a family,” Flannery explained on Monday. “Michael Scott always said work is like family. We all came up to the success of The Office together, which is amazing. It’s something that you can never take away from us.”

“I’m super lucky,” she added. “You never know where your career is going to go. Just keep showing up, putting your best foot forward, literally.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.