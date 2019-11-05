Kate Flannery’s Dancing with the Stars days have come to an end.

On the Nov. 4 episode of the ABC reality dancing competition series, the Office actress and her pro dancer partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated after landing in the bottom two.

Flannery, 55, first performed a jive on Monday during the individual dance portion of the evening and earned a 24/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

RELATED: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Misses Show Due Mother-in-Law’s ‘Unexpected’ Death

In the dance-off round that followed later in the night, Flannery and Pashkov went head-to-head against Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson. But although Flannery was awarded two extra points from the judges in the cha cha dance-off, it was the actress who was sent home.

Image zoom asha Pashkov and Kate Flannery David Livingston/Getty Images

At the end of the night, Flannery and Pashkov landed in jeopardy with Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber. Both pairings were then brought before the judges, who were in shock at Flannery and Brooke landing in the bottom two.

“First of all, I just want to say it’s confusing for me at this point why these are the bottom two,” said Inaba, 51, who admitted, “I’m a little confused and a little irritated.”

Tonioli, 63, had similar feelings. “Again, I’m in the same position as Carrie Ann. You know, I have to do my job. You shouldn’t be here.”

Ultimately, both Inaba and Tonioli chose to save Brooke and Farber.

RELATED VIDEO: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy

Wrapping Monday’s episode, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater were at the top of the leaderboard with 32 points and Spicer and Johnson, who filled in for pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, were at the bottom with 20 points.

Image zoom Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold Eric McCandless/ABC

The casting of Spicer sparked outrage at the beginning of the season, but President Donald Trump‘s former press secretary said he was expecting the backlash.

RELATED: Sean Spicer Survives Another Week on Dancing with the Stars — Infuriating Twitter

“I’ve been living this for a while. I expect it,” Spicer told reporters in September.

“We are where we are as a country, but if people could tune in tonight and say, ‘Look at this diverse cast. They’re rooting for each other, they’re having a blast with each other,’ and we can for two hours put every policy and politics aside and root for different people, have fun and relax, then that’s what we should do more of,” he said.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.