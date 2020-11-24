Kaitlyn Bristowe Says DWTS Partner Artem Chigvintsev Gave Her 'Baby Fever': 'I'm Not Against It'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is revealing she caught baby fever from her Dancing with the Stars partner and new dad, Artem Chigvintsev.

On Monday night, the Bachelorette star, 35, took home the Mirrorball Trophy in the competition series' finale episode, but she says the real prize might be yet to come: expanding her family with boyfriend Jason Tartick. In an interview with PEOPLE following the DWTS finale, Bristowe said that Tartick, 32, has been more than supportive throughout her time on the show.

"He is one of the biggest football, Buffalo Bills fans I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s not too emotional, but when he watches the Bills he screams at the TV. He’s so in it," she explained. "He was times-10 every Monday that we danced — I think he was more nervous than I was. He was just losing his mind."

Bristowe added that she "can't wait to go home," saying that her previous comments about becoming a mom after her DWTS tenure weren't just in jest. She then said her dancing pro partner Chigvintsev, 38 — who welcomed his first child, son Matteo, with fiancée Nikki Bella on July 31 — made her eager for a newborn of her own.

"What’s next? I joked that I will want to have babies if I accomplish this and onto the next step. Artem gave me baby fever and I’m not against it," she told PEOPLE. "I can’t wait."

Back in September, Bristowe told E! News that she was "going into Dancing With The Stars being like ‘Okay this is my last hurrah,' because I'm ready to have babies."

Ahead of the finale, Bristowe shared a photo of herself on Instagram smiling back-to-back with Chigvintsev, thanking him and Bella, 37, for helping her along the way.

"This is the last time I’ll bug you for votes because THIS IS FOR THE MIRRORBALL. This is for 19 year old Kaitlyn who was told she wasn’t a good enough dancer," she wrote in the caption. "For Artems first finale, baby and fiancé. For Jason supporting my dreams, and for YOU at home in a pandemic. For you who have voted and made my dreams come true."

"And Artem.. from wanting you as a partner 5 years ago, manifesting this, finally meeting you, an injured ankle hiccup, your brilliant choreography, a few 10’s and A LOT of hard work. Thank you," continued Bristowe. "And thank you @thenikkibella for being an incredible partner and mama during this time. Not easy. And you did it all while being so supportive. ... I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS THE END!! I will never forget this."

Monday night's season 29 victory is pro Chigvintsev's first DWTS win. Bristowe's win came one year after former Bachelorette Hannah Brown was crowned the season 28 champ in November 2019.

Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged during a trip to France in November 2019, two years after starring together on the dance-competition series. Then in January, Nikki and twin sister Brie (already mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe) revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were both pregnant.

Brie welcomed son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan on Aug. 1, one day after Nikki.