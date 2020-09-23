The former Bachelorette impressed the judges with a foxtrot, scoring 22/30

Kaitlyn Bristowe Almost Didn't Perform on DWTS Due to Injured Ankle — See Her Graceful Dance

Kaitlyn Bristowe almost didn't make it to the ballroom on this week's Dancing with the Stars.

Throughout Tuesday's episode, it was teased that the former Bachelorette, 35, may not be able to perform after having injured her ankle. Finally, her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev appeared to deliver the good news: She would be able to dance after all — and dance she did.

The two took the stage to perform a foxtrot without incident to "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack, impressing judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

They scored 22/30 for the graceful dance, securing their spot in the competition for another week.

After combining the scores from the premiere episode and night two, along with the live votes on Tuesday, host Tyra Banks announced that Tiger King's Carole Baskin and former NBA player Charles Oakley had landed in the bottom two.

Ultimately, Oakley was the first season 29 contestant to be sent home. Next week, the pairings will perform their third dances during the show's Disney night.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.