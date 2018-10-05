Sarah Palin has another dancer in her family!

Ahead of her grandson Tripp Palin Johnston’s big debut on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Sunday, the former Governor of Alaska paid a visit to his rehearsals where he’s been getting ready with his partner, Hailey Bills, and their mentor, Jenna Johnson.

In a sneak peek of his training, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Tripp, who is the 9-year-old son of former Dancing with the Stars contestant Bristol Palin, puts on a run-through that nearly brings his grandmother to tears.

“Aww that makes me cry! You’re so good, you guys! That’s so good,” the former vice presidential candidate, 54, tells the trio, before hugging and kissing Tripp. “You look so happy!” she adds.

Sarah Palin and Tripp Palin Johnston

“I’ve never seen you perform that well before, good job,” says mentor Johnson, who is currently competing on season 27 of DWTS with Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile.

Palin also shares her excitement for her grandson’s premiere.

“He’s ready for show day. I know that he’s just counting down, well he may not be, but I’m counting down the hours. I can’t wait,” she says.

Tripp Johnston, Jenna Johnson and Hailey Bills

Proud mom Bristol recently gushed about her son Tripp’s upcoming dancing competition. “My baby boy! Talk about FULL CIRCLE!” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her son and his DWTS: Juniors team.

“He had so much fun and these girls were so incredibly gracious and extremely patient with him! So thankful for this experience and the lifelong friends Tripp has made!” Bristol said.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.