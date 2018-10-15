Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Eliminates 11-Year-Old General Hospital Star Hudson West

It was another night of shocking results on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

During Sunday’s episode, Hudson West, along with partner Kameron Couch and mentor Haley Erbert, were eliminated following a second week of strong performances.

This week, the tiny stars and their partners got to choose a song from the year they were born. General Hospital star Hudson, 11, and his team chose to perform the Paso Doble to Madonna and Justin Timberlake’s “Four Minutes.”

ABC/DIsney

“I’m so impressed,” judge and season 26 winner Adam Rippon told the couple. “You guys look like a really great partnership. It’s so fun to watch, and you know what, the next step for you is to just loosen up. Enjoy! If you can loosen up just a little bit more, you can take the performance to an even higher level.”

Unfortunately, with a total score of 22 out of 30, the pair did not have the votes to make it through to the next round.

RELATED: Harry Potter‘s Evanna Lynch Reveals J.K. Rowling Helped Her Overcome an Eating Disorder at Age 11

Last week, Tripp Palin Johnston — along with partner Hailey Bills and mentor Jenna Johnson — and MasterChef Junior champ Addison Osta Smith— along with partner Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe — were eliminated following a full night of epic performances.

“I wanted to do Dancing with the Stars: Juniors because my mom was on the show, and it looked like fun,” Tripp, 9, told PEOPLE exclusively. “I was nervous when my mom showed me clips of young dancers. I have never danced before. I worked past the nerves by just remembering to have fun.”ith — along with partner Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe — were eliminated following a full night of epic performances.

DWTS Season 25’s Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz are hosting this season, with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, longtime DWTS pro and two-time Mirror Ball champ Val Chmerkovskiy and La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore as judges.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.