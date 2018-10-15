Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Eliminates 11-Year-Old General Hospital Star Hudson West

It was another night of shocking results on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.
During Sunday’s episode, Hudson West, along with partner Kameron Couch and mentor Haley Erbert, were eliminated following a second week of strong performances.
This week, the tiny stars and their partners got to choose a song from the year they were born. General Hospital star Hudson, 11, and his team chose to perform the Paso Doble to Madonna and Justin Timberlake’s “Four Minutes.”
“I’m so impressed,” judge and season 26 winner Adam Rippon told the couple. “You guys look like a really great partnership. It’s so fun to watch, and you know what, the next step for you is to just loosen up. Enjoy! If you can loosen up just a little bit more, you can take the performance to an even higher level.”
Unfortunately, with a total score of 22 out of 30, the pair did not have the votes to make it through to the next round.
RELATED: Harry Potter‘s Evanna Lynch Reveals J.K. Rowling Helped Her Overcome an Eating Disorder at Age 11
Last week, Tripp Palin Johnston — along with partner Hailey Bills and mentor Jenna Johnson — and MasterChef Junior champ Addison Osta Smith— along with partner Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe — were eliminated following a full night of epic performances.
“I wanted to do Dancing with the Stars: Juniors because my mom was on the show, and it looked like fun,” Tripp, 9, told PEOPLE exclusively. “I was nervous when my mom showed me clips of young dancers. I have never danced before. I worked past the nerves by just remembering to have fun.”ith — along with partner Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe — were eliminated following a full night of epic performances.
DWTS Season 25’s Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz are hosting this season, with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, longtime DWTS pro and two-time Mirror Ball champ Val Chmerkovskiy and La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore as judges.
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.