DWTS Judge Derek Hough Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID Less Than a Week Before Finale

Derek Hough is seen backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Derek Hough has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 36, revealed the news in an Instagram video Tuesday.

"Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID," he began. "I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong. I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals to get better as fast as I can."

He continued, "I'm currently in quarantine. I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just want to send my love out there to all. Stay safe."

Hough did not share his plans for next week's DWTS season 30 finale, but did note in his caption that his Las Vegas shows this week will be rescheduled for a later date.

The professional dancer had a previous scare with COVID and was absent from week 3 of the competition show in October. He returned to the show the following week.

"Due to a potential COVID exposure and an abundance of caution, Derek has elected to sit out this taping of DWTS," ABC said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

His recent positive test also comes after season 30 contestant Cody Rigsby and his pro partner Cheryl Burke both contracted cases of breakthrough COVID and had to perform a dance virtually from their respective homes while completing their quarantines.

In a statement to PEOPLE ahead of the unprecedented remote performance, a rep for DWTS laid out the show's COVID safety plan, which includes masks, frequent testing and a "pod system" for hair and makeup.

"We follow CDC guidelines and a comprehensive safety plan that includes social distancing, PPE and KN95 masks," the rep said. "​All of Zone A is required to be fully vaccinated, regular testing of cast and crew and more. ​On set we have a strict pod system, all couples have their own hair and makeup so the pods are no more than four people."

Zone A, the rep said, is anyone who's allowed to have contact with talent when they're unmasked, such as a stage manager.

The show rep also said that if anyone on the show tests positive for the virus, they must quarantine per CDC guidelines.

The Dancing with the Stars season 30 finale will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.