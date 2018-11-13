Dancing with the Stars audiences and judges were both shocked and angered during the season 27 semifinals.

On Monday’s live episode of the reality dancing competition series, the remaining six couples performed two dances each: first, a new number, and second, a previous style of dance learned earlier in the season that was decided by one of the judges.

Although Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace impressed the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli — after he danced his Argentine tango and salsa and earned an overall perfect score of 60/60 for the night, his chance at winning the Mirrorball Trophy ended when it was revealed that he was eliminated.

“Joe [Amabile] and Jenna [Johnson], Alexis [Ren] and Alan [Bersten], Juan Pablo and Cheryl [Burke], two of these couples did have the lowest combined total of judges scores and viewer votes,” said co-host Tom Bergeron, before revealing that Ren and Bersten were safe.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke Craig Sjodin/ABC

“That means Joe and Jenna and Juan Pablo and Cheryl have been eliminated,” Bergeron shared about Di Pace, 39, and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amabile being sent home.

Jenna Johnson and Joe Amabile Craig Sjodin/ABC

Di Pace’s elimination sent shock waves throughout the ballroom as the audience loudly booed and the judges stood up in disbelief.

“This is the shocker, though,” said Bergeron. “There’s no getting around it.”

Co-host Erin Andrews also pointed out the judges’ astonishment — “Look at their faces!” said Andrews — before Goodman addressed Di Pace’s elimination.

“There’s no justice here,” said Goodman.

Although Di Pace won’t be competing in next week’s finale, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to appear on the show, specifically dancing with pro partner Cheryl Burke.

“I just love dancing so much,” said Di Pace, “and at least I got to do it in front of millions of people with this beautiful girl.”

“We got to put on amazing numbers and that in itself is incredible,” he told reporters after his elimination. “This is a dance show and we got to dance our socks off.”

The season 27 Dancing with the Stars finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.