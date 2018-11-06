DWTS' John Schneider Gets Emotional Over His Strained Relationship with His Children

John Schneider is hoping he can mend his strained relationship with his three children.

In an exclusive clip of Monday’s Dancing with the Stars, the Dukes of Hazzard alum, who played Bo Duke on the comedy series from 1979-85, gets emotional while explaining how country music and DWTS has affected his life.

“What country music means to me is it’s three chords and the truth and it shines a light on things that happen in everyday life that are wonderful, not so wonderful, and that are heart-wrenching,” Schneider, 58, says.

“I’ve been going through a divorce now for four years and it’s awful. The worst part about it is that it’s wedged itself in between my three adult children and myself. Nothing I can do except hope one day one of my kids will call me up or show up. I look in the crowd every Monday thinking maybe tonight, maybe tonight.”

“If it weren’t for this music and now Dancing with the Stars, I don’t think I can survive it,” he admits. “It gives me great joy at a time where I desperately needed it.”

Earlier on in the season, Schneider briefly spoke towards his relationship with his children. whom he is not on speaking terms with.

“I’m hoping that I will do my family proud, I’ll do my love over there proud,” said Schneider told host Erin Andrews, referencing his girlfriend, Alicia, and added, “and maybe my children will speak to me again.”

After 21 years of marriage, Schneider’s estranged wife Elvira “Elly” Schneider filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Nov. 14, 2014. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents.

In September 2016, Schneider — he shares adult children Leah, Chasen, and Karis with Elvira — was ordered to pay his ex $18,911 every month, TMZ reported.

But in June, Schneider was sentenced to three days behind bars in the Los Angeles County Jail in June for failure to pay more than $150,000 in owed alimony payments to Elvira. The actor was released on the same day as his initial booking because of California’s overcrowded prison system, but his legal woes were not done with that.

Schneider was also ordered to serve an additional 120 hours behind bars for contempt, but that sentence was suspended by the court on the condition that he fulfills a four-part list of conditions, including filing back taxes to help clear title to their property in Apple Valley so that it could be transferred to her, paying his ex half of his owed earnings from Maven Entertainment, and offering certain financial disclosures before the end of the year.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.