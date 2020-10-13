"I feel like I need to show America who I really am. Hopefully I can bring my vulnerability and more of my heart to this performance," the ousted star said of their final performance

Jesse Metcalfe's Dancing with the Stars days have come to an end.

On Monday's live episode of the ABC reality dance competition series — when the celebrities performed dances to hits from the 1980s — the Desperate Housewives actor was eliminated alongside pro partner Sharna Burgess.

With just minutes left of the show, host Tyra Banks announced that Metcalfe was in the bottom two alongside Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd.

"Now, obviously this is not what was last week, right, in the bottom two. So this is a little bit of a shock," said Banks.

With the decision in the hands of the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli both decided to save Davis. Though his vote wasn't necessary to break a tie, Derek Hough said he also would have chosen to save the former NFL star.

For their final performance of season 29, Metcalfe, 41, and Burgess, 35, performed a tango to "Tears for Fears" and earned a 19/30.

Though Metcalfe "started very well" in his dance, according to Tonioli, he "went wrong quite a few times. You kind of lost your timing. It's getting the balance of the two: the performance and the technique. Both of them have to be at the same level. So I get what you were trying to do, performance-wise you are getting there, but then you lost your steps, you lost your timing and it went a bit wrong."

While Inaba agreed with Tonioli, she thought Metcalfe was "much more confident. When that beat kicked in, I saw you feeling the music for the first time."

During rehearsals with Burgess, the John Tucker Must Die actor opened up about feeling like an "outsider" as a kid.

"I wasn't popular," said Metcalfe.

"I covered it, and kind of tried to ostracize people before they did that to me," he said about his lack of popularity being hard for him during his childhood. "Make it look like I didn't care, but I cared."

Metcalfe said, "It takes a long time to let feelings of not being accepted go. But this week, I feel like I'm ready for a breakout performance."

"Outsiders have a tendency to hide," he explained. "Like, I'm not necessarily exposing myself out there on the dance floor. But I feel like I need to show America who I really am. Hopefully I can bring my vulnerability and more of my heart to this performance."