DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Freaks Out When She's Introduced to Grocery Store Joe Amabile

Among the Bachelor Nation audience members who will be rooting for Grocery Store Joe Amabile on Dancing with the Stars is none other than his pro dancing partner, Jenna Johnson.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the moment Amabile was introduced to Johnson, she freaks out when he walks through the door and she learns that she’ll be dancing alongside him for season 27.

“Oh my gosh, Grocery Store Joe!” says an elated Johnson, 24.

But Amabile warns her that he has no experience in the ballroom.

“Oh, you’re excited, huh? Don’t be that excited,” he tells her as they share an embrace. “I don’t know how to dance.”

Reflecting on her adorable freak-out moment, Johnson admits, “I’m so embarrassed because I just fan-girled so hard, and he doesn’t even know who I am.”

After collecting herself, Johnson gives Amabile a warm handshake and officially introduces herself: “I’m Jenna. Hi, I’m sorry, you’re Joe. I’m such a fan.”

And now that he’s said goodbye to his Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise days and hello to dancing, he wants to get rid of his Bachelor Nation moniker.

“We gotta lose that nickname,” he says of being called Grocery Store Joe. “I want to be Dancing Joe now! That’s it. We gotta change it up!”

RELATED: Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Cast Revealed: Mary Lou Retton, Tinashe, Bobby Bones and More!

After it was announced that Amabile, who is dating his Bachelor in Paradise love Kendall Long, was joining DWTS, he opened up to PEOPLE about why he signed on to the reality dancing competition series.

“It’s a good opportunity. Why not do it?” he said.

“I don’t know how to dance. I don’t remember the last season I saw but it was probably a couple years ago. If I watch now, I’ll psych myself out. It will be really bad. I’ll probably be throwing up,” he added.

While being in front of cameras — and a live audience — might intimidate some, Amabile is more concerned about remembering his footing.

“The live audience is the least of my worries. That part I don’t mind,” he said. “It’s the actual dancing part!”

Catch Amabile on the Dancing with the Stars season 27 premiere on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.