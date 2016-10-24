Dancing with the Stars' Jana Kramer Reveals Why She Was 'Really Scared' About Her Sexy Shower Dance

Country singer Jana Kramer is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, and she's blogging about season 23 exclusively for PEOPLE.

I still can’t believe we got a perfect score. I sit and look at the photo of all four judges holding up 10s and it just seems unreal.

To be honest, we were really scared about how the dance was going to turn out last week. We wanted the Argentine tango to be sexy, but we didn’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable. And there were a lot of technical elements to worry about.

We only got to rehearse with the shower twice before the live show. The first time, too much water was flowing and I was basically drowning under it. The second time, the floor was really slippery and we were worried we were going to fall.

Gleb had put a lot of Argentine tango into the routine and at the end of the day, that’s what we wanted to shine. When we were done and saw all four judges giving us a standing ovation, I thought, “Yes! We did it!”

My goal going into this competition was to get a perfect score. Now that that’s checked off my list, I’m ready for the Mirrorball Trophy.

After the show, all I wanted to do was celebrate our success. But instead, we had to jump right into our team rehearsal for four hours. It’s great to be teamed up with Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Terra Jolé and Sasha Farber, and Marilu Henner and Derek Hough, but I am a little worried because I was only able to attend that very first rehearsal.

Gleb and I had to travel on Saturday and missed our second team rehearsal. But the rest of our team has been great. Laurie and Val sent us video of the dance and we Skyped with them to try and get it down as much as possible before camera blocking.

Gleb and I are also dancing a samba this week. I’m a little nervous just because it’s a very fast-moving dance and the last time I had a fast dance, the jive, it was kind of a disaster.

But I think it will be fun and after such a steamy dance last week, I’m looking forward to getting out there and just shaking it and having fun.

That was really tough. In my mind, I thought, “I bet they’re going to put me in jeopardy right before I dance.” I almost started to get teary-eyed because there is a lot of fear when you’re in jeopardy and it was just a horrible feeling so I started to get flustered, but in the end I think it made me dance better because I went into our routine with a fire to prove I deserve to be here.

There’s a lot of pressure to keep up the good scores, but every week is different and each dance presents its own problems. I’m not looking for a perfect score every week, I just want to go out and do the best I can.