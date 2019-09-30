When it comes to her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten, Hannah Brown is getting more than she bargained for!

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of her DWTS video package from Monday’s episode, the former Bachelorette star and the 25-year-old dance pro get a visit from Brown’s close friends while preparing for their Bridesmaids-themed rumba.

“Bridesmaids directly correlates with where I’m at in my life right now,” Brown, 25, tells the camera. “My best friend is getting married and I’m her maid of honor. I’m throwing her a bachelorette party this weekend!”

As Brown and the ladies leave the rehearsal studio, Bersten asks, “You guys need a security guard?”

“No, keep practicing the rumba,” says Brown.

But that doesn’t keep Bersten away. Flashing forward to the party, he decides to make a special appearance!

“Ladies, I received a noise complaint,” says Bersten, who’s dressed as a police officer/male stripper. “It’s not loud enough!”

After ripping off his shirt, a blushing Brown puts her hands over her eyes — but, let’s be honest, we can’t not look!

Bersten then proceeds to give them a little show as the ladies cheer in excitement.

Last week, the couple received the highest score of the night after dancing a romantic waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” receiving 24 points out of a total of 30.

Brown wrote on Tuesday (her 25th birthday!): “the best score for my last night as 24. what a night, what a year.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.