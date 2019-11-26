Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her Dancing with the Stars pro partner Alan Bersten have been crowned Mirrorball Trophy winners — but Bersten is still trying to wrap his mind around being a champion.

“Where do I start? @hannahbrown words can’t describe the feelings I felt last night. WE DID IT,” Bersten, 25, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday, reveling in their Monday night victory.

“You never gave up, you always gave me more than I expected (and I expected a lot) and you really allowed yourself to be vulnerable on that dance floor!” the professional dancer continued, adding that Brown’s hard work throughout season 28 has “inspired” him.

“You have inspired me Hannah, anything is possible, and I want to thank you for giving me the best season ever! I’m still shocked!!!” he wrote. “What could be better than our scream before we dance? Wwwhhooooooo!!! #teamalanbamahannah forever!!! You are the best partner!”

RELATED: Dancing with the Stars Crowns The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown as Its Season 28 Champion

On his Instagram Story, Bersten shared a behind the scenes video from his and Brown’s visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday morning, when the pair thanked everyone who voted.

“What?” they both asked in the video, with Bersten adding, “I can’t believe this happened,” as he held up the Mirrorball Trophy.

“I’m really excited,” added Brown, 25. “Really tired, but also very excited.”

“Guys, this is the coolest thing in the world and I just want to say thank you, we want to say thank you,” Bersten said. He also shared a Boomerang of Brown kissing their hard-earned trophy.

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Alan Bersten Alan Bernsten/Instagram

Image zoom Alan Bersten, Hannah Brown Alan Bernsten/Instagram

Jenna Johnson, who was partnered with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown this season, commented on Bersten’s post, writing, “I mean is there a bigger DWTS fan than Alan Bersten? You and Hannah deserve this SO much, what a way to end the year 💗💗💗.”

Fellow competitors Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Kate Flannery also offered their congrats to Brown and Bersten in the comments.

“Go alanbamahannah!!! Hyped for you Alan!! You and hannah worked hard and did amazing ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” Brinkley-Cook, 21, said.

RELATED: Bachelor Nation Congratulates Hannah Brown After Dancing with the Stars Win: ‘So Well Deserved’

“Alan!!! Congratulations l!! You guys did it!!!! You and Hannah enjoy every minute! ❤️❤️❤️ I know it was hard…….. ‘That’s what she said,’ ” Flannery, 55, added in a cheeky reference to The Office.

Both Flannery and Brinkley-Cook will be joining Brown and her fellow three finalists — Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and runner-up Kel Mitchell — on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020, which kicks off in January.

On Monday night, Brown shared her own Instagram post to commemorate their win, writing, “WE DID IT! thank you all so much!”