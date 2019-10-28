Trick or Treat? DWTS Offers Up a Scare for Its Cast in Halloween-Themed Group Routine — Watch

Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars will feature not one, but two Halloween-themed group routines, and PEOPLE’s got a first look at the cast finding out about the news!

In an exclusive clip from the ABC dancing competition, the top eight professional and celebrity dancing pairs get a scare when they learn they’ll be split into two groups for the routine.

At the time, they’re in a mysterious warehouse, where a coffin filled with skulls and other spooky knick-knacks lies.

Suddenly, a loud bang spooks them all before judge Len Goodman — dressed as a vampire — appears on a television screen to tell them the news.

“Hello victims! I’ll be splitting you up into two groups: Team Trick or Team Treat, for a special Halloween team dance,” says Goodman, 75. “Pick one of the items on the table and that will decide your fate.”

Despite the shock, all seem excited by the challenge.

After picking their items, the cast is spit into the following teams:

Team Trick

— Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

— Country music singer Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

— The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

— Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Team Treat

— Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson

— The Office alum Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov

— Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

— Actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

As for how they do, viewers will have to turn in to Monday’s Dancing with the Stars to see.

The show airs Monday (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.