One week after Sailor Brinkley-Cook shocking Dancing with the Stars elimination, the competition got truly spooky. Monday’s episode of DWTS saw the remaining eight competitors hit the floor with Halloween-themed routines, both for individual and team dances.

Judge Len Goodman split the professional and celebrity dancing pairs into two groups of four duos — Team Trick and Team Treat — for a holiday faceoff.

Team Trick consisted of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, country music singer Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, and Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber.

That left Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson, The Office alum Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold, and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson on Team Treat.

Team Trick danced to “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell and earned three 9s from the judges for a total of 27 out of 30. Team Treat went with Beyoncé’s “Sweet Dreams” and picked up three 8s for a total of 24 out of 30.

The scores were added to each pair’s individual performances from earlier in the night and in the end, Brown, 38, and Johnson, 25, received some horrifying news: that they would be eliminated after landing among the bottom two pairs with Flannery, 55, and Pashkov.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Brown, while Bruno Tonioli wanted to keep Flannery around. Ultimately head judge Len Goodman saved the actress and her partner.

Brown and Johnson performed a Paso Doble to Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” and received two 8s and a 9 from the judges.

“You were really on it,” Goodman, 75, told the pair. “You didn’t lose what you wanted to do.”

But despite landing in the middle of the pack with their individual score of 25, (Spicer, 48, received the lowest individual score, a 16 out of 30, for his jive to “Monster Mash”), Brown and Johnson’s journey on season 28 ended Monday night.

Earlier in the evening, Alaina, 24, shared her own horror storyl. After the country star and her partner Savchenko, 36, performed an Argentine tango to “Whatever Lala Wants” by Sarah Vaughan, Inaba complemented Alaina on how strong her core appeared during the routine.

But the “Road Less Traveled” singer admitted to host Erin Andrews, “I have four hurt ribs.”

“When she said my core looked strong I looked straight at Gleb because all I have been trying to do is pretend my ribs aren’t broken this whole competition,” Alaina continued. “I fractured the one on the left the first week of the show and I haven’t had these X-rayed, but they don’t feel great.”

Alaina preserved though, nabbing a trio of 9s from the judges that put her and Savchenko through to next week’s show.

Alaina was one of the many stars to gush about how much she loved Halloween this week. Van Der Beek, 42, revealed he used to handcraft his Halloween costumes months in advance, Flannery shared that she used to come home with “seven pillowcases” worth of candy and Mitchell, 41, shared that he plans to dress as Daddy Shark to his daughter’s Baby Shark this year.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.