Gleb Savchenko's Ex Elena Samodanova Asks for Primary Custody of Kids Due to His DWTS Schedule

Elena Samodanova is requesting full-time physical custody of her daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Gleb Savchenko, as well as additional child support from him.

According to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Samodanova, 37, asks the court to alter the former couple's parenting plan of daughters Olivia, 11, and Zlata, 4, citing Savchenko's busy schedule as a reason for the change. (Savchenko is a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars.)

"[Savchenko] travels extensively as a professional dancer and is not available to exercise the current custody/visitation schedule," Samodanova writes, later noting that the prior agreement was a 50/50 split, with each parent alternating physical custody every five days.

As such, Samodanova requests "primary custody of the minor children with alternating weekends, with first right of refusal when [Savchenko] is unable to exercise his custodial time." She also proposes that Savchenko have two weekday visits with children.

"In this case, it is in the best interests of Minor Children to be in the care of their mother rather than a babysitter," the mom of two writes.

Savchenko declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Samodanova goes on to claim that Savchenko's busy schedule has "made it impossible" for him to care for the children, "including assisting them with homework, taking them to school on time, putting them to bed at a reasonable hour and taking them to their respective activities."

She also says their eldest daughter Olivia has struggled with her school work and "on at least one occasion" was left home alone.

Samodanova adds that her ex has various work commitments in 2022 that necessitate the custody change, including filming DWTS, going on tour for the show, conducting a dance camp in Mexico and being a judge on an upcoming season of the Swedish version of DWTS.

"After I became aware of [Savchenko]'s work schedule and realized that he would not be able to take care of the children as we contemplated when we formulated our parenting plan, I proposed to [Savchenko] that the children live with me full-time during DWTS season and tour," she writes in the court documents.

Samodanova continues, "I would make sure that our girls spend time with their father when he is available. My suggestion was based on our childrens' best interest because they need stability. Respondent insisted that our daughters remain with his nanny while he is unavailable and traveling for at least three months."

Elsewhere, she requests that Savchenko pay her child support "based on the current financial circumstances of both parties" as well as her attorney's fees in the sum of $10,000.

Savchenko and Samodanova first announced their split last November after 14 years of marriage. A judge signed off on their finalized divorce judgment on Oct. 22, according to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Since the split, Savchenko has been open about maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship with Samodanova. In March, Savchenko told Entertainment Tonight that the exes were trying to keep things "fun" for their kids amid the divorce.