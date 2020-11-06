DWTS' Gleb Savchenko and Wife Elena Samodanova Split After 14 Years of Marriage

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," said Gleb Savchenko

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, are parting ways after 14 years of marriage.

The couple announced their decision to separate on their respective social media accounts on Friday — with Samodanova, 36, first sharing a statement on her Instagram Story.

"After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with the ballroom dancer.

Samodanova, a Russian dancer, then posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram, reading, "i don't hate you, i'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

Savchenko, 37, later confirmed the split on his Instagram account, writing in a post, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them."

"We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time," he added.

Savchenko's statement was posted alongside a family photo featuring Samodanova and their two daughters: Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3.

The pair celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in July.

"Two souls but with a single thought, two hearts that beat as one. Happy 14th Anniversary my love," Savchenko wrote on his Instagram at the time. Meanwhile, Samodanova posted a video montage of their relationship throughout the years.

"14 years Together!" she captioned the clip. "Real Love stories never have endings '❤️❤️❤️ @glebsavchenkoofficial now it’s 4 of us 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧#love #family #14anniversary."

News of the split comes just days after Savchenko was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars with his dance partner, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, Stause, 39, opened up about her friendship with Savchenko.

"He is the absolute best. I absolutely love him. He is so patient and he's just ... he knows how to push me, but not in a way that's intimidating, and I think that that is a little bit what I was scared of working with a pro. I just felt there's a lot of intimidation there with feeling like they're going to be disappointed when they find out they were paired with you, because there are some people that are already so talented," said Stause.

"I feel like I'm paired with the perfect person that I know I'm going to get the best I possibly could get with him, because we do have such a chemistry and a bond, and I feel like I really trust him," she continued.